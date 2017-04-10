All three series so far have run for six week so far, but the plan is to extend that according to sources.

It is understood that the writers are seriously considering the move, which is backed by Channel 4 and Amazon.

But after that? Well, we may have a fairly long wait before the fifth series returns to the trouble-laden couple Rob and Sharon.

More like this

Delaney assures RadioTimes.com that he and Horgan are taking a break before writing series four, and a fifth could have an even longer gap if it is commissioned.

“We sort of think of our spiritual forbear as the Before Sunrise, Before Sunset films,” Delaney tells us. “They rather beautifully dip in once every ten years on this couple and that’s a rather amazing way to tell a story.”

One reason for this is the stunning success of Catastrophe, which has made the pair in demand stars in the UK and US.

Horgan is overseeing a second series of US comedy Divorce starring Sarah Jessica Parker and is co-writing a full series of her BBC comedy Motherland.

Advertisement

Delaney, who has a young family, is expected to announce a stand-up tour very shortly.