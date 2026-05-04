This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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What’s your writing process for Such Brave Girls?

Often my sister Lizzie and I will regroup at the end of the week, and 10 anecdotes will come out of that, plus some mad logic that we’ve had about something. And then I write them down!

Your sister plays your character’s sister in the show – what’s that like?

I think I would have let them not cast me, but I definitely wanted Lizzie to be in it. I hadn’t seen someone like her on TV before – she’s so funny, so confident, so boisterous.

Kat Sadler Photography: Rachel Louise Brown @‌rachellouisebrownstudio Styling: Natalie Read @‌natreadstylist Set Design: Propped Up @‌propped_up_ltd

You were lucky she was good, then!

I know, the relief! She was incredible, but I knew she would be. We’ve always found the humour in dark stuff that happened to us. At one time I had just come out of hospital and she was in loads of debt, and that was the genesis of the show – where we could start our story.

Who are the comedy writers you admire?

I love Jesse Armstrong [Peep Show, Succession] so much. He was so encouraging about series one. He said with series two, it’ll feel like you’re writing fan fiction of series one, but you just need to lean into it and service the characters. And then he did notes on series two, and was a really good sounding board. And also my script editor, Cameron Loxdale – he’s like my best mate.

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