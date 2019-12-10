“We will have to talk about it at some point,” Jones (who also plays Nessa in the comedy) told RadioTimes.com.

“But at the moment…. it's funny isn't it. You present something and people want more, immediately.

“You want to say 'Can we just watch this?' Because this has taken a year, or two years really, but a year since we started writing it to get this together.

“Can we not ask about what’s coming next? Because it sort of spoils it a little bit.”

And Jones even had an appropriately festive analogy for why fans should just try and savour this new episode before clamouring for more…

“It's a bit like opening loads of presents on Christmas Day and going ‘Oh yeah, yeah great, what's next? Oh yeah, what's the next one?’” Jones told us.

“And you go, ‘No! Let's open this present and lets really enjoy it and appreciate that present.’”

In other words, we the fans are the greedy children already eyeing up what’s next in the stocking, and we all need to calm down a bit before badgering Jones about whether Gav, Stacey, Nessa and Smithy will be back for more adventures.

After Christmas Day, though, when the episode has already aired? Well, we’d say all bets are off…

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at 8:30pm