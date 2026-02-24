Hilary Duff has led tributes to Robert Carradine after the star died aged 71.

The actor, who was best known for starring in the hit Disney series Lizzie McGuire, took his own life following a two-decade struggle with bipolar disorder, his family said in a statement.

They said they wanted to announce the cause of his death to shine a light on "the stigma that attaches to mental illness".

"We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it," Carradine’s brother Keith told Deadline.

"It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul."

He continued: "He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was."

One of Carradine's first roles was in 1972’s The Cowboys opposite John Wayne and Bruce Dern.

He went on to appear in other films including Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets (1973), Oscar-winning Coming Home (1978), The Long Riders (1980), The Big Red One (1980) and Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained (2012).

However, it was for his role as Sam McGuire in the hit Disney series Lizzie McGuire, which he played from 2001 to 2004, and Lewis Skolnick in the college comedy flick Revenge of the Nerds, for which he remains best known.

Hilary Duff, who played Carradine’s onscreen daughter in Lizzie McGuire, paid tribute to her former co-star on Instagram.

"This one hurts," she said.

"It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents.

"I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him."

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie's younger brother Matt, also paid tribute to Carradine writing on Instagram: "My heart hurts today."

"I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric."

In a statement to Deadline, the Carradine family said on Monday (23 February): "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away."

The statement continued: "In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.

"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."