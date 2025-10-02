Known for his comic timing and swaggering self-confidence, Murray’s character often clashed with Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and was famed for his tall tales of business success.

He appeared in 20 episodes across the show’s 22-year run, helping make Only Fools and Horses one of the most popular British comedies of all time.

A statement shared by an Only Fools and Horses fan account on X read: "It is with heartfelt sadness that we report the death of our friend Patrick Murray – Mickey Pearce to so many. He was a regular attendee of our conventions, and we will miss his humour and the joy he brought to many."

Only Fools and Horses stars Patrick Murray and John Challis attending the TV Quick Awards in 2002. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Born in London, Murray spent several years living in Thailand, where he married his wife Anong in 2016. The couple had one daughter, Josie.

Murray remained closely associated with Only Fools and Horses throughout his life, often attending fan conventions and reunions.

Outside of the BBC sitcom, Murray built up a varied career on both the big and small screen.

He first made his mark in the late 1970s, appearing alongside Ray Winstone in both the BBC television play Scum and its 1979 film adaptation. That same year, he featured in the cult classic Quadrophenia, sharing the screen with Sting, Toyah Willcox, Michael Elphick and Timothy Spall.

He went on to appear in films including Curse of the Pink Panther (1983), as well as several television roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s.