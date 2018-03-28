No one has a bad word to say about Mum's tear-jerking series finale
Viewers praised the powerful performances from Lesley Manville and Peter Mullan
Well, we weren’t ready for that: the second series of BBC2 comedy Mum ended not only with plenty of smiles, but a good few tears, too.
The emotional ending saw 60-year-old widow Cathy (Lesley Manville) revealing her love for lifelong friend Michael (Peter Mullan) with a heartfelt speech: “I’d love to look at you and not notice your eyes. I’d love to go to bed at night and not think about you. I adore you.”
And later those watching at home couldn’t hold back the tears as the two held hands at the bottom of Cathy’s garden…
And viewers were quick to praise Manville and Mullan for their powerful performances:
And the best bit? Mum will return for a third series – we've still got plenty of Michael and Cathy to come next year.