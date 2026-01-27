Kim Kardashian continues her pursuit of an acting career in the all-new Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, which also sees British comedy favourite Jack Whitehall as part of the cast.

The series, which is being directed by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, follows a friendship group who embark on a trip to Las Vegas which ultimately ends in disaster, with fresh new images from the set giving us our very first glimpse at what's to come.

The group of three friends go on the the trip to Sin City to try and reconnect after growing distant since high school. Their girls weekend is then crashed by Kim Kardashian's character, a stranger to the group who immediately upends their trip.

Her presence ultimately forces the friends to deal with things they were trying to bury - their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships.

Alongside Kardashian, Nikki Glaser also features, who previously starred in Amy Schumer's Trainwreck, alongside FUBAR's Fortune Feimster, and Brenda Song of Disney Channel fame.

British comedian Jack Whitehall, Gone Girl's Casey Wilson and Scott MacArthur, known for Running Point and The Righteous Gemstones, will also be joining the cast.

Kim Kardashian rose to fame after reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashian's but has previously dipped into the world of acting. She had a main role in 2023's American Horror Story: Delicate, and last year played one of the leads in the new Hulu drama comedy All's Fair which follows high-skilled female divorce attorneys who depart a male-dominated law firm.

