Speaking to Deadline, O’Carroll said, “I’m doing a pilot at the moment of another thing that I’m doing called Lebanese Outpost and there’s a couple of projects that I’m working on.”

He added that, if he were to go back and do a full new series of Mrs Brown’s Boys, he would have to drop these projects, hinting that such an event was unlikely.

There has not been a new series of the popular sitcom since 2013, although there have been regular Christmas and New Year’s Day specials every year since 2012.

More like this

O’Carroll has said that the purpose of the Christmas specials is to keep the show in the public conscious given that most of Mrs Brown’s Boys' income currently comes from touring.

Advertisement

Little else is known about The Lebanese Outpost at this stage, but it will certainly be one to look out for – even if it seems to suggest a slight departure for O’Carroll.