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Eric Morecambe’s son reacts to recovered The Morecambe and Wise Show episode: "It’s absolutely hilarious"
The finding of a missing Morecambe and Wise episode is very timely, says Eric’s delighted son Gary Morecambe.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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