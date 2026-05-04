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Mawaan Rizwan talks saying goodbye to Juice: “I think it’s healthy to close chapters”
The creator, writer and star of sitcom Juice now has a Bafta nomination – and big ideas for the future
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:01 pm
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