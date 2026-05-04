This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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From YouTube sensation to Bafta nomination, yours has been quite the journey. How are you enjoying it?

I never go out and I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s fine. Plus I’ve just started new ADHD medication.

And how is that?

I don’t feel any different yet as it takes ages to get on the right dose, but it’s the road to focusing. I really struggle with it – it takes me ages to get anything written down.

Lucia Keskin as Chi in Things You Should Have Done. BBC/Roughcut TV/Jack Barnes

We hear a lot about younger generations being horrified by the political incorrectness of old comedies like the Carry On films. What do you think of them?

I watch loads of old comedies like Carry On… and Hancock’s Half Hour. And unless something’s incredibly offensive to the point where it’s not funny, it doesn’t bother me. I enjoy a very dark humour, though. I love Nighty Night and I did really enjoy After Life.

The Bafta Television Awards are on Sunday 11 May at 7.00pm on BBC One

BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises

Shot at Sea Containers London

Photography: Rachel Louise Brown @rachellouisebrownstudio

Styling: Natalie Read @natreadstylist

Set Design: Propped Up @propped_up_ltd

Hair by Philipp Haug & Eden Thomson for Schwarzkopf

Make-up by Armani Beauty

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