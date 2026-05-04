This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

From YouTube sensation to Bafta nomination, yours has been quite the journey. How are you enjoying it?

I never go out and I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s fine. Plus I’ve just started new ADHD medication.

And how is that?

I don’t feel any different yet as it takes ages to get on the right dose, but it’s the road to focusing. I really struggle with it – it takes me ages to get anything written down.

A young woman stands outdoors beside a black-and-white horse, which is close to the camera and slightly out of focus in the foreground. She wears a colourful padded jacket and a scarf, with a mildly unimpressed expression, while trees and greenery fill the background.
Lucia Keskin as Chi in Things You Should Have Done. BBC/Roughcut TV/Jack Barnes

We hear a lot about younger generations being horrified by the political incorrectness of old comedies like the Carry On films. What do you think of them?

I watch loads of old comedies like Carry On… and Hancock’s Half Hour. And unless something’s incredibly offensive to the point where it’s not funny, it doesn’t bother me. I enjoy a very dark humour, though. I love Nighty Night and I did really enjoy After Life.

The Bafta Television Awards are on Sunday 11 May at 7.00pm on BBC One
BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises
Shot at Sea Containers London
Photography: Rachel Louise Brown @rachellouisebrownstudio
Styling: Natalie Read @natreadstylist
Set Design: Propped Up @propped_up_ltd
Hair by Philipp Haug & Eden Thomson for Schwarzkopf
Make-up by Armani Beauty
The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

1-SE-20-0-CoverD
Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

A bearded Gareth McLean sits before a dark green backgrounded, looking at the camera and smiling gently
Gareth McLean

Gareth McLean has been writing about television for nearly 30 years. As a critic, he's reviewed thousands of programmes. As a feature writer, he's interviewed hundreds of people, from Liza Minnelli to Jimmy Savile. He has also written for TV.

Ad
Ad

Subscribe for £1 per week

Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Loading...
Ad
Loading...