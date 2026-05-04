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Am I Being Unreasonable? favourites Lenny Rush and Selin Hizli talk BAFTA nominations, Slow Horses, and creating comedy
"If I’m not making it funnier, I’d much rather the writers tell me," says Lenny Rush.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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