Fellow Ab Fab star Jennifer Saunders said in a statement to the Press Association: "It's so tremendously sad to lose June. I will always be grateful that she agreed to be in Ab Fab and even more grateful that she became a dear friend. She lived and worked with an extraordinary grace . Everything June did was perfectly measured. She was so loved and I will miss her hugely."

And Julia Sawalha, Whitfield's granddaughter on the show, thanked her being an "inspiration".

Comedian Jenny Eclair called Whitfield "a friendly Goddess" and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar described her as "a classy, warm funny talented lady", while other stars shared stories that backed up both those assessments.

Whitfield was perhaps best known for her scene-stealing performances as Edina's mother in BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, which ran for five series from 1992, as well as her starring role alongside Terry Scott in classic sitcom Terry and June.

But her career spanned an incredible seven decades, starting with her big break in BBC radio comedy show Take It From Here in 1953 and including recent performances as nun Sister Ruth in EastEnders in 2016 and her return to Absolutely Fabulous for its big screen outing, released the same year – not to mention numerous turns in Carry On films and even a cameo in US sitcom Friends.

Stars and colleagues including David Walliams noted her incredible longevity and ubiquity.

Whitfield's agent said she died peacefully in her sleep on Friday night.