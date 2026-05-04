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Big Boys creator Jack Rooke: "I’m bored of mental health shows"
Jack Rooke has had great success as the Bafta-winning writer of Big Boys – but "I'd rather be at the Edinburgh Fringe, performing in a tiny hovel"
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 3:01 pm
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