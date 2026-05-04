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Rivals star reveals why her new Harry Potter TV series role was a no-brainer
Katherine Parkinson is nominated for Best Female Comedy Performance at the 2026 Bafta Television Awards.
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Published: Monday, 4 May 2026 at 5:00 pm
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