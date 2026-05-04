This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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It has been 12 years since Katherine Parkinson won her Bafta for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role as Jen Barber in The IT Crowd. Now, ahead of this year's ceremony where she is up for the same award as matriarch Rachel Jessop in Here We Go, she shares her thoughts on the nomination, her on-screen husband, and her upcoming role in the new Harry Potter TV series.

Last year, you were nominated for Lizzie in Rivals and this year for Rachel in Here We Go. What do they have in common?

I knew I wasn’t going to win last year and I know I’m not going to win this year, so there’s that. The amazing Jessica Gunning won last year for Baby Reindeer, and rightly so. I’m not going to say who I think will win this year but it won’t be me and I’m totally OK with that. It means that you don’t have to prepare a “funny” speech and you can just relax.

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Would you say that you and Jim Howick, who plays your husband Paul and is also nominated for a Bafta, are very much a double act?

Even though playing it can leave you feeling really stressed, I do really enjoy how quickly they get to such a fever pitch of being incredibly cross with each other. When we started, I remember thinking, “Is this potentially over the top?” at how hysterical I get, and then – and I hope they don’t mind me saying this – I spent time with my parents and realised that Paul and Rachel’s is a very authentic relationship.

Next up, you’re playing Mrs Weasley in the new Harry Potter TV adaptation. Was it an easy decision to take the role?

I’m a mother and my children would never have forgiven me if I hadn’t taken the part. So from that point of view, it was a complete no-brainer.

The Bafta Television Awards are on Sunday 11 May at 7pm on BBC One.

BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises

Shot at Sea Containers London

Photography: Rachel Louise Brown @‌rachellouisebrownstudio

Styling: Natalie Read @‌natreadstylist

Set Design: Propped Up @‌propped_up_ltd

Hair by Philipp Haug & Eden Thomson for Schwarzkopf

Make-up by Armani Beauty

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