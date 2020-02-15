Shane Allen, BBC Controller of Comedy Commissioning, said: "These two shows are jam packed with colourful characters and family friendly jokes which embody the BBC’s unique commitment to cross generational comedy starring UK talent at the heart of them.

"The iPlayer figures have transformed comedy’s fortunes as the very healthy uplift in consolidated viewing and young audiences brings renewed faith in a genre where shows continue to be increasingly popular and discovered by new audiences over the months and years and even decades that follow."

King Gary

King Gary follows Gary King (Tom Davis) and love-of-his life, Terri (Laura Checkley) as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. The first series saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can.

More like this

Returning cast for series two will include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

The Goes Wrong Show

The Goes Wrong Show is a comedy series from Mischief Theatre, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, with series one seeing the Cornley Drama Society perform a number of disastrous half-hour playlets, ranging from horror to period romance, via legal drama and wartime thriller.

The second series will again be written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields and sees them star alongside the returning cast from series one; Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Series one of King Gary and series one of The Goes Wrong Show are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Transmission details for both new series - both containing six half-hour episodes - are yet to be confirmed.