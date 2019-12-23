Robert Wilfort, who plays Jason on the series, said: "Because we didn’t have any lines and we were just enjoying ourselves, we did all have a drink. It was James’s idea! It was really lovely. It wasn’t Archers and lemonade!"

Melanie Walters, the actor who plays Gwen, added that the drinks loosened people up for "all the singing and dancing."

"There was no effort involved! I think that transfers to the screen," she said.

Gavin & Stacey, which ran for three series on the BBC from 2007 to 2010, told the story of two dysfunctional families - one from Essex and the other from Wales - who come together after the titular couple fall in love.

After a nearly decade-long hiatus, the series is returning for a one-off Christmas special, for which it is bringing back its original cast members, including Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, as well as Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the series with Corden.

The special includes a joyous partying scene filmed in a real pub - which is where the cast let themselves enjoy a tipple. "It was just one of the loveliest days I’ve had on set filming with everyone," said Wilfort.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at 8:30pm