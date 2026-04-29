A children's TV show starring wool frogs hand-knitted by Game of Wool winner Holger Auffenberg is coming to CBeebies – and now Radio Times can share an exclusive new look at the series.

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Froglets will follow the adventures of a trio of amphibian friends crafted by Auffenberg – who was crowned the winner of Tom Daley's first season of Game of Wool in December 2025 – and brought to life by a team of puppeteers as they navigate life together in a house.

The pre-school show will arrive on 11 May 2026 on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times about what viewers can expect from Froglets, which is narrated by comedy star Sue Perkins, Holger said it will follow "the everyday adventures of a group of three best friends living together in a suburban house. But they’re knitted. And they’re frogs. And nobody but the dog knows they’re there."

He added: "It’s a charming series aimed at pre-schoolers, who can follow our intrepid three as they navigate the world of the humans with unlimited imagination and an unfeasibly large wardrobe of fabulous outfits."

He continued: "It's really a show that will inspire children to be creative and have fun playing with the simplest and humblest things they find in their own home."

Holger Auffenberg.

Talking about the series' origins, Holger added: "We first started developing this a few years ago when we noticed a big knitted-frog trend on Instagram led by various creators, including Claire Garland (AKA @dotpebbles_knits), and the charming cottagecore feel transpiring from this trend was one of the first inspirations for the production team."

In terms of what makes the show unique among modern children's TV, Holger said: "We went for an overall feel that is, at the same time, both endearingly old-school and very modern.

"Froglets is a slower, more thoughtful pace that gives children time to engage and absorb, very much in keeping with the CBeebies approach."

Froglets. CBeebies

Rather than using CGI for the series, a bespoke technical filming set-up was developed in order to film the Froglets as live action.

Holger added: "The characters are animated in a deliberately simple and naive way by traditional puppeteers, because this reflects the way they would be moved around if a child were to play with them. As a result, there is a very honest and wholesome feeling to the stories."

The series, which was created by Massimo Fenati, was commissioned by Rai Kids, Italy and is an international partnership between Eaglet Pictures and Pesci Combattenti (Italy).

Tess Cuming serves as executive producer, while Riccardo Mastropietro helms and produces the episodes.

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Froglets will air on 11 May on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

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