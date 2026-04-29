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Game of Wool winner reveals adorable exclusive look at new CBeebies show Froglets – and why it feels unique to modern children's TV
The show will follow the adventures of a trio of amphibian friends crafted by Holger Auffenberg.
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Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2026 at 3:39 pm
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