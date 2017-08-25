“I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” she said in a statement. “Series two will be a whole new adventure, and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”

At the Television Festival the writer and performer revealed a little more about her inspiration: “I really struggled thinking about how to come back, because I didn’t want to stretch the story even further than I already stretched it, and I felt like the relationship with the audience had evolved by the end.

“So that’s what has been taking us so long, and me so long, to decide whether or not we’re going to do it again. And then I was on a bus and had an idea! So we’re really, really excited."

The writer and star of the show had already told RadioTimes.com in March that she was definitely bringing the show back as she had hit upon an idea to revisit the eponymous Fleabag, the angst-ridden millennial she plays.

The BBC declined to reveal any plot details, but a statement said that “the story’s likely to follow Fleabag through many more outrageous exploits” but that fans would have to wait until 2019 for the return visit.

BBC controller of comedy commissioning Shane Allen said: “Fleabag signalled the arrival of a hugely distinctive writer with the mesmerising performing talent to match. Phoebe’s career has shot up like a firework display in the last year and the show has been rightly hailed as a modern classic. It’ll be thrilling to see where she takes the character in the next series.”