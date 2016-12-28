Hugh Bonneville, Downton’s erstwhile Lord Grantham, has delivered a fabulously naughty impression of Lady Cora – in full drag and getting Elizabeth McGovern down to a tee.

Advertisement

In the sketch on Walliams & Friend on Tuesday night, Bonneville played “Cora, Countess of Grantham” fronting an advertisement for a product called Pot Banquet – a ready meal which comes in a variety of flavours (such as shredded fox) and which is served by pouring boiling champagne on it.