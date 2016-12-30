Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe let viewers laugh and cry at the horrors of the past twelve months
No, it wasn’t a dream…
Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker’s much-anticipated look back at the events of the past year did not disappoint viewers – even if most of what he looked back on was inevitably miserable.
Charlie Brooker’s 2016 Wipe saw the writer and presenter offer his own particular take on a year which saw Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, the deaths of icons such as David Bowie and Prince, the ongoing Syrian War and so so much more…
At one point he disappeared to look glum in the Bridge Cafe, the down-at-heel eatery used by The Apprentice contestants.
Many of you were still able to laugh through much of it however…
Still. While the show went down very well with viewers, many of you may take a while to recover from what you witnessed: