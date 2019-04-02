Big Bang Theory writers plan to leave the show's biggest mystery unsolved
The hit American sitcom will wrap up later in 2019
The Big Bang Theory is one of the most self-referential shows out there, with more long-running gags than you can shake a limited edition action figure at.
But as the seven-time Emmy-winning sitcom draws to a close, the writers have decided to pull one more Bazinga on us, and leave one of the series' biggest mysteries unsolved.
How can I watch The Big Bang Theory?
During WonderCon, executive producer Steve Molaro was asked whether fans would ever learn Penny's (played by Kaley Cuoco) maiden name — a source of much speculation.
"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her one,” Molaro admitted, revealing that "it will always be [her married name] Hofstadter".
Molaro also revealed that he's hoping an idea he pitched during the first season will finally be used: a 'death of a theory' scene, in which the characters hold a funeral for a theory of theirs that's disproved.
“Sheldon [Jim Parsons] or Leonard [Johnny Galecki] had a theory they had been working on forever [that is disproven] … and watch them go over the stages of grief," he said.
The Big Bang Theory's hour-long finale will air on the US channel CBS on Thursday 16th May at 8pm Eastern Time, before airing on E4 at a later date.