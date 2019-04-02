During WonderCon, executive producer Steve Molaro was asked whether fans would ever learn Penny's (played by Kaley Cuoco) maiden name — a source of much speculation.

"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her one,” Molaro admitted, revealing that "it will always be [her married name] Hofstadter".

Molaro also revealed that he's hoping an idea he pitched during the first season will finally be used: a 'death of a theory' scene, in which the characters hold a funeral for a theory of theirs that's disproved.

“Sheldon [Jim Parsons] or Leonard [Johnny Galecki] had a theory they had been working on forever [that is disproven] … and watch them go over the stages of grief," he said.

The Big Bang Theory's hour-long finale will air on the US channel CBS on Thursday 16th May at 8pm Eastern Time, before airing on E4 at a later date.