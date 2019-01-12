When is The Brits are Coming on TV?

The hour-long shows starts at 5pm on Saturday 12th January 2019 on ITV.

Who is hosting?

Clara Amfo and Fearne Cotton, BBC Pictures

BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo is your host as the nominations for the 2019 Brit Awards are revealed. A familiar voice on the airwaves, you might also recognise her from her recent appearance alongside Fearne Cotton on the Top of the Pops New Year Special 2018.

"I am delighted to be hosting The BRITs Are Coming," Amfo said. "I’ve enjoyed the awards since I was a kid, so getting to be part of the excitement with the audience feels great and I can’t wait to find out which acts have been nominated in 2019."

What can we expect?

Rather than just Amfo reading out a long list of nominees, viewers will be treated to performances from the UK's biggest musical artists throughout the one-hour special.

Acts include Little Mix (winners of Best British Single at the 2017 BRITs for Shout Out To My Ex), four time BRIT nominee George Ezra, Jess Glynne, Not3s & Mabel, and this year's winner of the 2019 Critics’ Choice award, Sam Fender, who'll be presented with his award during the show.

Is The Brits Are Coming live?

Yep! The show takes place live on Saturday 12th January which always lends these sort of events an extra frisson of jeopardy...

When are actual Brit Awards?

The main awards ceremony will be held on Wednesday 20th February at The O2 Arena, London, and hosted by funnyman Jack Whitehall.