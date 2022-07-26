For the uninitiated: the Australian kid’s cartoon follows Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy as she goes on adventures with her younger sister Bingo.

After a two year hiatus, the hotly-anticipated third season of cult children’s TV show Bluey will launch next month on Disney Plus .

Since its launch in 2018, the show's heartfelt and comical portrayal of family life has attracted fans of all ages, including celebrities such as Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes.

The third instalment will be shown in two parts, with the first dropping in August and the other half coming later in 2022. Read on for everything you need to know about the third season.

How to watch Bluey season 3 in the UK

Bluey season 3 will be released in two parts, BBC Studios, which commissions the cartoon alongside Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC, announced earlier this month (July 2022).

The first part is set to arrive on 10th August on Disney Plus in both the US and the UK, and be made up of 25 seven-minute episodes, which will also air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in 2022.

A Disney Plus release date for the second batch of episodes is yet to be announced, but watch this space!

"Love for Bluey has exploded among viewers across the globe, and we’re delighted to debut another exciting season that will give fans more opportunities to spend time with Bluey and family," BBC Studios’ Director of Children’s Content Partnerships Henrietta Hurford-Jones said in a statement. "We’re so happy to be working with a partner like Disney that shares our enthusiasm for the series, which has become part of the cultural zeitgeist and a co-viewing winner worldwide."

Executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson added: "We’ve been creating Bluey together for over five years at Ludo and every day is a privilege to turn up and create the show with each artist at the studio. We love this crew, we love this cast and we’re so proud and happy that their work is being welcomed and loved by homes around the world."

Bluey season 3 plot

According to Disney Plus, season 3’s episodes "include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom.

"Season 3 will also feature original takes on games, like Musical Statues and Pass the Parcel, among others."

Bluey Season 3 cast

Longtime fans of the cartoon will be thrilled to hear that Australian musician and actor Dave McCormack is returning to voice Bluey’s dad Bandit, while Melanie Zanetti is also back as Bluey’s mother Chilli, alongside a host of other returning stars.

Speaking about reprising his role, McCormack said: "Playing the role of Dad has been a blast. It's like someone has documented my life and animated it... Then they've given me a script and that script is pretty much exactly my life. It's intense."

Zanetti added: "The joy and incredible cuteness of Bluey has a lot to do with the authenticity of the interactions written and created in each episode. Chilli is an awesome Mum, she's warm, fun, kind, fair, and practical with a wry sense of humour."

Is there a trailer for Bluey season 3?

Yes, a trailer has been released for Bluey season 3 part 1, teasing plenty of tender and comical moments. Watch below:

Bluey Season 3 part 1 is set to land on Disney Plus on 10th August 2022. The show’s first two seasons are available to watch on Disney Plus. Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

