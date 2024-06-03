To cinemagoers around the world, Canadian actor Michael J Fox will be indelibly linked to the Back To The Future series as wisecracking, time-travelling hero Marty McFly. At the age of 29, a year after the release of the trilogy's concluding instalment, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Fox used his public platform to shine a light on the incurable disease and passionately advocate for finding a cure. Now 61-years-old, Fox shares his personal and professional triumphs and challenges in a feature-length documentary directed by Davis Guggenheim, which incorporates archival and scripted elements. The film candidly chronicles Fox's rise to stardom in 1980s Hollywood in his own words and the subsequent years away from the cameras, clinging onto his unwavering optimism