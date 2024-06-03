Best films on Apple TV+
Still
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2023
- Davis Guggenheim
- 94 mins
- 15
Summary:
To cinemagoers around the world, Canadian actor Michael J Fox will be indelibly linked to the Back To The Future series as wisecracking, time-travelling hero Marty McFly. At the age of 29, a year after the release of the trilogy's concluding instalment, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and Fox used his public platform to shine a light on the incurable disease and passionately advocate for finding a cure. Now 61-years-old, Fox shares his personal and professional triumphs and challenges in a feature-length documentary directed by Davis Guggenheim, which incorporates archival and scripted elements. The film candidly chronicles Fox's rise to stardom in 1980s Hollywood in his own words and the subsequent years away from the cameras, clinging onto his unwavering optimism
Emancipation
- Romance
- Thriller
- 2022
- Antoine Fuqua
- 132 mins
- 15
Summary:
Set in the 1860s, Emancipation follows a black slave who makes a perilous journey north to escape from his plantation owners in Louisiana and join the Union Army. Action thriller, starring Will Smith, Gilbert Owuor, Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa
CODA
- Comedy
- Musical
- 2021
- Sian Heder
- 112 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Seventeen-year-old Ruby Rossi is a CODA, a child of deaf adults, and the only hearing member of a family of fishermen in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Music teacher Bernardo Villalobos recognises Ruby's raw talent and encourages her to pursue a scholarship to Berklee College of Music.
The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Romance
- Thriller
- 2021
- Joel Coen
- 105 mins
- 15
Summary:
Impatient to realise the witches' prophecy that he will be anointed Thane of Cawdor and then "king hereafter", Lord Macbeth and his wife murder King Duncan and frame the royal chamberlains. Rightful heirs Malcolm and Donalbain flee, fearful they may be next. Shakespearean adaptation starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand
Greyhound
- Thriller
- War
- 2020
- Aaron Schneider
- 91 mins
- 12
Summary:
During World War Two, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander must lead a convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack. Action based on real events, starring Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Matt Helm and Craig Tate
On the Rocks
- Comedy
- Romance
- 2020
- Sofia Coppola
- 97 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage and suspecting her husband of having an affair, a young New York mother teams up with her boisterous playboy father to tail her husband through New York. Comedy drama, starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans and Jessica Henwick
Tetris
- Drama
- History
- 2023
- Jon S Baird
- 120 mins
- 15
Summary:
The story of how inventor Alexey Pajitnov and businessman Henk Rogers found a way to bring Tetris to players around the globe. Biopic drama, starring Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, Alexey Pajitnov and Sofya Lebedeva
Sidney
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2022
- Reginald Hudlin
- 111 mins
- 12A
Summary:
From producer Oprah Winfrey, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier - iconic actor, filmmaker, and civil rights activist. Featuring interviews with Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, and more.
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
- Action
- Comedy
- 2022
- Peter Farrelly
- 126 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Chickie wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam by doing something wild-personally bringing them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie's life and perspective. Biographical war comedy starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Jake Picking.
Fingernails
- Fantasy
- Romance
- 2023
- Christos Nikou
- 113 mins
- 15
Summary:
Former teacher Anna works at a love institute founded by scientific trailblazer Duncan, who claims to have invented a controversial technology that can confirm romantic compatibility. In the course of her duties, Anna sparks a deep friendship with sweet and sensitive co-worker Amir. Sci-fi romance starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White