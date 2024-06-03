Michael Showalter directs a contemporary romance across the age divide, adapted by the filmmaker and Jennifer Westfeldt from Robinne Lee's novel of the same title. Forty-year-old gallery owner Solene Marchand (Anne Hathaway) is divorced from her ex-husband Daniel (Reid Scott) but fiercely devoted to their teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin). Daniel is supposed to be taking Izzy and her friends to Coachella music festival and has bought VIP tickets but he has to cancel last minute so Solene steps in as chaperone. Backstage, Solene crosses paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the British member of boyband August Moon, who were once Izzy's infatuation. The daughter has grown out of August Moon but Solene unexpectedly stakes a shine to Hayes. The couple begin a whirlwind romance, which weathers a social media backlash when the group's ardent fans learn Hayes is dating an older woman