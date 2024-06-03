Best films on Amazon Prime Video
The Zone of Interest
- War
- Drama
- 2023
- Jonathan Glazer
- 104 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Beside the Auschwitz camp, commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family. War drama, starring Christian Friedel, Sandra Huller, Johann Karthaus and Luis Noah Witte
Anatomy of a Fall
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 2023
- Justine Triet
- 151 mins
- 15
Summary:
In this Palme d'Or-winning psychological thriller, a celebrated writer is put on trial when her husband falls to his death from their secluded chalet. What starts as a murder investigation soon becomes a gripping journey into the depths of a destructive marriage.
American Fiction
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2023
- Cord Jefferson
- 116 mins
- 15
Summary:
A frustrated novelist, fed up with the establishment profiting from 'Black' entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes, uses a pen name to write his own outlandish 'Black' book and is suddenly swept up in the madness he claims to disdain.
Reality
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 2023
- Tina Satter
- 82 mins
- 12A
Summary:
On June 3, 2017, 25-year-old Reality Winner returns to her home in Augusta. She is greeted by FBI Special Agents Garrick and Taylor, who intend to interrogate Winner about her possible involvement in the leak of a classified report about Russian interference in US 2016 elections. Crime drama, starring Sydney Sweeney
Saltburn
- Comedy
- Romance
- 2023
- Emerald Fennell
- 130 mins
- 15
Summary:
Working class Liverpudlian student Oliver Quick is a socially awkward square peg in the polished round hole of Oxford University. A random act of kindness lavished on dashing aristocrat Felix Catton grants Oliver access to rarefied circles. Comedy thriller starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi
The Idea of You
- Romance
- Drama
- 2024
- Michael Showalter
- 115 mins
- 15
Summary:
Michael Showalter directs a contemporary romance across the age divide, adapted by the filmmaker and Jennifer Westfeldt from Robinne Lee's novel of the same title. Forty-year-old gallery owner Solene Marchand (Anne Hathaway) is divorced from her ex-husband Daniel (Reid Scott) but fiercely devoted to their teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin). Daniel is supposed to be taking Izzy and her friends to Coachella music festival and has bought VIP tickets but he has to cancel last minute so Solene steps in as chaperone. Backstage, Solene crosses paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the British member of boyband August Moon, who were once Izzy's infatuation. The daughter has grown out of August Moon but Solene unexpectedly stakes a shine to Hayes. The couple begin a whirlwind romance, which weathers a social media backlash when the group's ardent fans learn Hayes is dating an older woman
The Northman
- Action
- Romance
- 2022
- Robert Eggers
- 131 mins
- 15
Summary:
Prince Amleth, the son of the murdered Viking King Aurvandill War-Raven, heads to cold, windswept Iceland to retrieve what was stolen from him - a father, a mother, and a kingdom. Amleth embarks on a murderous quest to find the hateful adversary, whose life is for ever woven together with his by the hands of fate. Historical adventure, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang and Ethan Hawke
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
- Drama
- Comedy
- 2022
- Kelly Fremon
- 105 mins
- PG
Summary:
In a timeless coming-of-age story, Abby Ryder Fortson is Margaret, an 11-year-old contemplating everything about life and adolescence with the loving support of her mother (Rachel McAdams) and her grandmother (Kathy Bates).
Barbarian
- Horror
- Mystery
- 2022
- Zach Cregger
- 102 mins
- 18
Summary:
In town for a job interview, a young woman arrives at her Airbnb late at night only to find that it has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night anyway. Horror thriller, starring Georgina Campbell, Justin Long and Bill Skarsgard.
Bottoms
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2023
- Emma Seligman
- 91 mins
- 15
Summary:
Two unpopular girls in their senior year of high school start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders. When their bizarre plan works, they find themselves in over their heads. Comedy, starring Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri and Ruby Cruz