BBC’s full Remembrance Week 2021 schedule on TV and radio
From BBC One to BBC Radio 4, the broadcaster has planned a full week of Remembrance Day commemorations.
Published:
Remembrance Week 2021 began yesterday as the BBC broadcasts its annual tributes to those who died serving their country.
Last year’s Remembrance Week saw the BBC mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, and the broadcaster has an equally full schedule for 2021 across both TV and radio, from Thursday’s two minutes silence to the Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph on Sunday.
Read on for everything you need to know about the BBC’s programming schedule for Remembrance Day.
Remembrance Day TV schedule
Tuesday 9th November
WWI: The Last Tommies, 10:40pm, BBC Four (airs daily from Monday until Wednesday)
Heart-breaking stories told by the last Tommies, remembering life and death in World War I.
Thursday 11th November
Two Minutes Silence – Remembrance Day, 10:59am, BBC One
The annual two minutes silence is set to take place on Remembrance Day Thursday.
My First Festivals: Remembrance Day, 11:05am, CBeebies
A special episode of the series airs in honour of Remembrance Day.
Horrible Histories, 11:05am, CBBC
Horrible Histories’ Frightful First World War special.
Dan Cruickshank’s Monuments of Remembrance, 8pm, BBC Four
Dan Cruickshank reveals the extraordinary story behind the design and building of iconic First World War memorials.
Saturday 13th November
The Lord Mayor’s Show, 10:30am, BBC One
BBC One’s coverage of the annual ceremonial parade through London.
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2021, 9pm, BBC One
Huw Edwards hosts coverage of this annual Festival of Remembrance, attended by senior members of the Royal Family. Alfie Boe, Cynthia Erivo, Gregory Porter, Jack Savoretti and Alexandra Burke are set to perform, while Tomos Roberts will read his commissioned poem to celebrate 100 years of the poppy.
Sunday 14th November
Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph, 10:15am, BBC One
David Dimbleby hosts live coverage of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations, with representatives of the royal family, the government, the Commonwealth and the armed forces gathering in Westminster for the service.
Songs of Praise, 1:15pm, BBC One
Sean Fletcher marks Remembrance Sunday at the Imperial War Museum North in Manchester with a Songs of Praise special.
Remembrance Sunday, 6:50pm, BBC Two
David Dimbleby presents highlights from the morning’s Westminster service.
They Shall Not Grow Old, 9pm, BBC Four
Archive footage more than a century old edited by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson.
The Art of WWII: A Culture Show Special, 11:35pm, BBC Four
Alastair Sooke explores the overlooked history of Britain’s wartime renaissance.
Remembrance Day radio schedule
Tuesday 8th November
Free Thinking: Remembrance Debate – how do we define a war? 10pm, BBC Radio 3
A panel of historians and activists explore the impact of the words we use to describe conflict as Anne McElvoy is joined by Elif Shafak, Christina Lamb, Robert Johnson and Hilary Roberts.
Saturday 13th November
Festival of Remembrance 2021, 8pm, BBC Radio 2
Paddy O’Connell presents highlights from the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
Sunday 14th November
Remembrance Sunday and Alexandra Burke, 6am, BBC Radio 2
Reverend Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammad mark Remembrance Sunday with musical guests and an interview with Alexandra Burke.
Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph, 10:30am, BBC Radio 4
Paddy O’Connell hosts live coverage from the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph.
Elaine Paige on Sunday: Remembrance Sunday, 1pm, BBC Radio 2
Elaine Paige hosts a Remembrance Sunday special of her weekly show.