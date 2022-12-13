Badalamenti died of natural causes on Sunday (11th December) at his home in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

American composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for writing scores for director David Lynch’s TV and film projects such as Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, has died at the age of 85.

Badalamenti's grand-nephew posted on Instagram to confirm his passing.

"My great uncle Angelo Badalamenti has crossed the barrier onto another plane of existence," he said.

"Between his work on Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Cabin Fever, Nightmare on Elm Street 3, and a plethora of others, plus his relationships & collaborations with David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Julee Cruise, Isabella Rossellini, Dolores O’Riordan, Anthrax, Dokken, Eli Roth, and especially David Lynch, he has been the most interesting man in the world to me.

"A true musical and artistic inspiration for me and countless others."

The family statement continued: "Stayed true to his roots and family, never leaving North Jersey for LA. Not to mention the casual but mind blowing stories he never ran out of. He will be truly missed by many. ‘Who has lived a good life has a good death.'"

The classically-trained composer created new music for many works by Lynch including Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, Wild at Heart, The Straight Story, and Mulholland Drive.

Throughout his career, Badalamenti worked with artists like David Bowie, Nina Simone, Michael Jackson and Liza Minnelli.

He also appeared on screen briefly as the gangster Luigi Castigliane in Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, and played piano with Isabella Rossellini in Blue Velvet.

Lynch praised Badalamenti in the LA Times in 1990, saying: "Some of the happiest moments I’ve ever had have been working with Angelo. He’s got a big heart, and he allowed me to come into his world and get involved with music.

"When we started working together, instantly we had a kind of a rapport — me not knowing anything about music, but real interested in sound effects and mood. I realized a lot of things about sound effects and music working with Angelo, how close they are to one another."

Outside of his work with Lynch, the composer also worked on films like Dark Water and A Very Long Engagement. He also composed the opening theme to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

He was nominated for three Emmys for his music for Twin Peaks.