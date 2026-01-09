Algeria and Nigeria go head to head in an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final showdown between two sides who have each shown enough quality to suggest they could go all the way.

Ad

The Round of 16 saw Algeria grind out a gritty extra-time victory over DR Congo in Rabat, while Nigeria demolished Mozambique 4-0 in Fez to book their place in the final eight.

Both teams won their respective groups with three wins from three and will relish the opportunity to dump a contender out of the race as the competition heats up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Algeria v Nigeria on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Algeria v Nigeria?

Algeria v Nigeria will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Algeria v Nigeria kick-off time

Algeria v Nigeria will kick off at 4pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Algeria v Nigeria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on E4 from 3:30pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Algeria v Nigeria online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Algeria v Nigeria on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Algeria v Nigeria odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Algeria (9/4) Draw (15/8) Nigeria (31/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.