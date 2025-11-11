Wicked: For Good is coming to UK cinemas on 21st November, and we couldn't be more excited.

Wicked has always been one of the most popular musicals, but this popularity has exploded with the release of the Wicked film starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

And a wider interest in the musical means that there's a much wider range of options when it comes to Wicked gifts and Wicked merchandise.

We've put together a list of our favourite Wicked toys and gifts perfect for fans of the original musical and the new films.

Best Wicked gifts and LEGO® to buy in 2025

Elphaba & Glinda Figures

Elphaba and Glinda LEGO

It doesn't matter whether you're a LEGO BrickHeadz collector, a Wicked fan, or both; the Elphaba and Glinda BrickHeadz figures are sure to tickle your fancy. The two authentically detailed figures are fun to build and are a great display piece.

Buy Elphaba & Glinda Figures for £17.99 £14.39 (save £3.60 or 20%) at LEGO

Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland

Glinda and Elphaba Visit Munchkinland. LEGO

Munchkinland is a key location in the story of Wicked, and now you can recreate all the important events that take place there. This set comes with an Elphaba mini-figure and a Glinda mini-figure, complete with bubble.

Buy Glinda & Elphaba Visit Munchkinland for £59.99 at LEGO

Elphaba & Glinda Figures

Elphaba and Glinda figures. LEGO

This magical display build is perfect for younger fans of Wicked. Complete with accessories including Glinda's tiara and Elphaba's broom, the Elphaba and Glinda figures set is a must-have to relive some of the classic Wicked scenes.

Buy Elphaba & Glinda Figures for £49.99 at LEGO

Emerald City Wall Art

Emerald City Wall Art. LEGO

With this Wall Art, you'll be able to spend a lot more than One Short Day in the Emerald City.

This set promises a creative build, and at the end of the process, you'll have a beautiful piece of wall art to display in your home.

Buy Emerald City Wall Art for £139.99 at LEGO

Glinda & Elphaba's Dormitory

Glinda and Elphaba's Dormitory. LEGO

You can get your hands on the very place where Glinda and Elphaba's friendship first blossomed – at least, the LEGO version. Be sure to act quickly, as this LEGO set is retiring soon and is currently discounted.

Buy Glinda & Elphaba's Dormitory for £59.99 £41.99 (save £18 or 30%) at LEGO

Welcome to Emerald City

Welcome to Emerald City. LEGO

This LEGO doll's house set is made up of three stories, each packed with authentic details including The Grimmerie and even Oz-presso from the coffee cart.

This set also comes with five mini-doll figures: Glinda, Elphaba, Madame Morrible, The Wizard and Fiyero.

Buy Welcome to Emerald City for £89.99 at LEGO

Glinda & Elphaba Bookends

Glinda and Elphaba bookends LEGO

Not only are they beautiful to look at and meditative to build, these Glinda and Elphaba Bookends have a practical purpose too. Plus, they come with a whole set of LEGO minifigures representing some of your favourite characters from the Wicked universe.

Buy Glinda & Elphaba Bookends for £109.99 at LEGO

Elphaba's Retreat

Elphaba's Retreat LEGO

No spoilers, but this LEGO set recreates a moment from the upcoming Wicked: For Good film. Here in Elphaba's hideout, you can light some cosy lanterns as you search for hidden features from the film.

Buy Elphaba's Retreat for £19.99 at LEGO

Glinda's Wedding Day

Glinda's Wedding Day LEGO

This set recreates another iconic scene we're excited for in Wicked: For Good. Part the butterfly wings to reveal the scene and discover details like the wedding cake and bouquet.

Plus, you can even change Glinda's expression as things take an... unexpected turn – no spoilers!

Buy Glinda's Wedding Day for £34.99 at LEGO

Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle

Emerald City and Kiama Ko Castle LEGO

There are no buildings more iconic in the Wicked universe than Emerald City and Kiamo Ko Castle. From helping Glinda to get ready to helping Elphaba to disappear, these sets are packed full of fun features.

Buy Emerald City & Kiamo Ko Castle for £74.99 at LEGO