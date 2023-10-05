The answer to substandard connection comes in the form of 5G. While many of us know it to be available on mobile, 5G can now be used to power the Wi-Fi connection in your home. It promises a more reliable, faster, and less laggy connection which can host more devices without compromising broadband speed.

The UK’s fastest 5G Network is Three and their 5G Broadband hub requires no landline, no engineer, has instant setup, and you can order it today to be online tomorrow. To help you get your head around 5G broadband, we’ve detailed all you need to know about 5G and the key features of Three’s speedy offering.

What is 5G broadband?

You’ve probably heard of 5G before, but to jog your memory, it stands for fifth generation. It is the newest generation of mobile technology following on from 4G and 3G. It works by using radio frequencies (aka spectrum) to carry information.

5G uses higher radio frequencies than 4G and 3G, which means it can carry more data at higher speeds. The network that has the most radio frequencies will be able to offer the fastest 5G, and currently, this is Three.

Since its UK launch back in 2019, 5G has offered incredibly fast download and upload speeds whilst also tackling lag and helping you stream content with less interruption.

Whilst many of us know 5G to be available on the mobile, the same technology can also be used for your home broadband connection. Having 5G-powered broadband eliminates the need for a phone line, fibre optic cable, or any specialists to help get you connected to the internet.

It works much like the latest smartphones, harnessing the power of a 5G mobile signal and linking to the internet through a 5G-enabled SIM card. However, instead of the SIM card living in a mobile phone, the SIM will be inside your home’s router.

This 5G-equipped router then emits a Wi-Fi signal, enabling all your home devices to connect. The beauty of it? Your connecting devices don't need to be 5G-compatible, and the router only needs to be connected via a plug socket.

This makes it easy for you to strategically position your router for the strongest 5G signal or even take it along when you travel.

How does Three 5G Home Broadband work?

Three 5G Home Broadband works using a hub which is sent to you when you’ve brought one of their 5G broadband packages. This hub acts as a router and once you’ve inserted your Three SIM it connects to Three’s 5G network and emits a Wi-Fi signal.

You can then connect to this Wi-Fi with up to 32 devices without experiencing lag. The initial setup process is easy, all you need to do is plug the hub into a socket and follow the basic instructions provided in the user guide. This easy set-up means you don't need to worry about a landline or engineer to help you get online.

When set up, Three’s 5G Broadband promises near-instant downloads, 4K streaming, and broadband speeds which can reach 1.1Gbps. This means you enjoy seamless gaming and film with an increased capacity for multiple users to be connected to the same hub (perfect for busy homes with lots of screens).

If you’re looking to get Three 5G Broadband, you first need to check if it’s available in your area. You can do this using their helpful coverage checker. As 5G is still being rolled out not all areas have access to 5G, this is especially the case for rural areas.

How fast is Three 5G Broadband?

Three 5G Broadband is very fast. Three won Ookla’s fastest 5G award again for the 4th year in a row. Three has an average download speed of 150Mbps - this is faster than both Vodafone and EE. At its peak, Three’s 5G Broadband can reach maximum speeds of up to 1.1Gbps.

It's important to note that because 5G operates over the air, the speeds you'll encounter may vary depending on factors such as your location, the number of users in your vicinity, the placement of your router at home, and the local geography.

Thankfully, Three provides a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to assess the speed of their service with the peace of mind that you can return the router if not up to scratch.

Benefits of 5G: How good is Three 5G Broadband?

The main benefit of 5G is that it allows for more data to be carried at a faster rate than both 3G and 4G. This means you can have near-instant downloads and quicker streaming of high-quality content, including 4K video.

5G also reduces the delay between sending and receiving data, which improves reliability and means your connection shouldn’t drop or become slower at random times. It also handles multiple devices better than its predecessors.

When it comes to Three, their 5G broadband allows for 32 devices to be connected to one hub without the risk of lag. You can be connected to their 5G broadband in over 400 cities and towns, with this number continuously rising.

Your broadband hub can also be delivered the next day so you can get up and running without hassle. Other incentives Three provides when you buy their 5G broadband include:

No set-up fee

When you choose a 5G broadband deal with Three, you don’t have to pay a set-up fee to get your Wi-Fi set up. This is because their 5G works via a wireless broadband hub, which is sent to you and all you need to do is plug it into the wall and follow the instructions in their user guide.

The option of a rolling contract

Three offers a rolling 1-month contract for their 5G Broadband. This means you can pay monthly without committing to a 24-month plan. You will save £4 a month if you choose the 24-month contract but for those who like to change their mind or need broadband for shorter periods the rolling contract is a great incentive.

Broadband speed and connectivity

Probably the biggest incentive is Three’s 5G Broadband speeds. They have the fastest 5G broadband speeds in the whole of the UK, with an average of 150Mbps and a maximum of 1.1Gbps.

