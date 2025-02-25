Get ready for the biggest weekend in March with Sky Sports
With the Carabao Cup Final, the start of the Formula One season, and Premier League fixtures – just to name a few sporting events this March – here's how to get your hands on Sky Sports.
If we're not playing sport or watching it live, we want to be as close to the action as possible, and that's why we'd always opt for Sky Sports for our sporting fix. Particularly with huge sporting events coming up in March, such as the start of the Formula One season...
It's Lewis Hamilton’s first season at Ferrari after leaving Mercedes, Max Verstappen will be attempting to hang onto his world champion title, and Lando Norris is looking to best Verstappen to become world champion for the first time. Talk about sitting on the edge of your seat!
Sky Sports boasts nine dedicated sports channels, which include Premier League, F1, Tennis, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports +, Sky Sports News, and more. It's not just smart TVs that you can watch your favourite team and sports star on, you can also watch live sport on your desktop, gaming console, tablet and smartphone, all on the Sky Go app, so you'll never miss a second of the action.
Coming up in March, you can see Liverpool go head to head with Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup Final, brace yourself for Premier League fixtures, including a match between two of the biggest rivals in the sporting world, Arsenal vs Chelsea, and be seated for the start of the F1 season.
Here's how to get ready for a fantastic month of sports with Sky Sports.
Get Sky Sports from £20 per month at Sky
What is on Sky Sports?
You name it, Sky Sports has it; Sky Sports is the home of football, cricket, golf, rugby, boxing, tennis, basketball, and more, with Premier League, F1 and boxing fixtures.
We've written just a few of the sporting highlights in March that we're eagerly anticipating:
- 5th to 16th March 2025 — ATP India Wells
- 8th March 2025 — Brentford vs Aston Villa
- 9th March 2025 — Tottenham vs Bournemouth
- 9th March 2025 — Manchester United vs Arsenal
- 10th March 2025 — West Ham vs Newcastle
- 13th to 16th March 2025 — PGA Tour: The Players Championship
- 14th to 16th March 2025 — Formula One start of season
- 15th March 2025 — Bournemouth vs Brentford
- 16th March 2025 — Carabao Cup Final
- 16th March 2025 — Old Firm Derby
- 16th March 2025 — Arsenal vs Chelsea
- 16th March 2025 — Leicester vs Manchester United
How much is Sky Sports?
Typically, adding Sky Sports to your Sky package will set you back £22 per month. However, from now until Thursday 27th February, Sky Sports will set you back from £20 per month, before returning to its £22 per month price on Friday 28th February.
You can also watch Sky Sports in two other ways: as part of the Sky Sports, Sky Stream and Netflix package which costs you £35 per month, or as a 31-day rolling Sky contract from £25 a month.
How much is Sky Sports F1?
Sky Sports F1 will usually set you back £20 per month on top of your Sky package, and this is a 31-day rolling contract. However, from Friday 28th February until Wednesday 26th March, you can bag Sky Sports F1 for £15 per month.
Did you know Sky Sports is the only place to watch every F1 practice, qualifier and race live? You can experience each of the 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app, starting with the Australian Grand Prix on the 14th to 16th March weekend.