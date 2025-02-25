Sky Sports boasts nine dedicated sports channels, which include Premier League, F1, Tennis, Cricket, Golf, Sky Sports +, Sky Sports News, and more. It's not just smart TVs that you can watch your favourite team and sports star on, you can also watch live sport on your desktop, gaming console, tablet and smartphone, all on the Sky Go app, so you'll never miss a second of the action.

Coming up in March, you can see Liverpool go head to head with Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup Final, brace yourself for Premier League fixtures, including a match between two of the biggest rivals in the sporting world, Arsenal vs Chelsea, and be seated for the start of the F1 season.

Here's how to get ready for a fantastic month of sports with Sky Sports.

What is on Sky Sports?

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

You name it, Sky Sports has it; Sky Sports is the home of football, cricket, golf, rugby, boxing, tennis, basketball, and more, with Premier League, F1 and boxing fixtures.

We've written just a few of the sporting highlights in March that we're eagerly anticipating:

5th to 16th March 2025 — ATP India Wells

8th March 2025 — Brentford vs Aston Villa

9th March 2025 — Tottenham vs Bournemouth

9th March 2025 — Manchester United vs Arsenal

10th March 2025 — West Ham vs Newcastle

13th to 16th March 2025 — PGA Tour: The Players Championship

14th to 16th March 2025 — Formula One start of season

15th March 2025 — Bournemouth vs Brentford

16th March 2025 — Carabao Cup Final

16th March 2025 — Old Firm Derby

16th March 2025 — Arsenal vs Chelsea

16th March 2025 — Leicester vs Manchester United

How much is Sky Sports?

Typically, adding Sky Sports to your Sky package will set you back £22 per month. However, from now until Thursday 27th February, Sky Sports will set you back from £20 per month, before returning to its £22 per month price on Friday 28th February.

You can also watch Sky Sports in two other ways: as part of the Sky Sports, Sky Stream and Netflix package which costs you £35 per month, or as a 31-day rolling Sky contract from £25 a month.

How much is Sky Sports F1?

Sky Sports F1 will usually set you back £20 per month on top of your Sky package, and this is a 31-day rolling contract. However, from Friday 28th February until Wednesday 26th March, you can bag Sky Sports F1 for £15 per month.

Did you know Sky Sports is the only place to watch every F1 practice, qualifier and race live? You can experience each of the 24 race weekends live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app, starting with the Australian Grand Prix on the 14th to 16th March weekend.

Get Sky Sports from £20 per month at Sky