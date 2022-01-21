HP protects the planet by turning cartridge plastics into products

Plastic ink cartridges are a vital part of the printer, but what happens when they run dry? The last place that you want plastic to go is into a landfill.

A printer is an essential piece of tech to have in your home, and by shopping with HP you have peace of mind that sustainability is being taken seriously.

But HP’s program – Planet Partners – lets you mail back your empty ink and toner cartridges so the plastics can be broken down and reused to manufacture new HP products. The process is what’s known as “closed-loop” recycling.

So if you’re concerned about the environmental impact of owning a printer, using this free scheme is one sure-fire way of reducing your own potential plastic waste.

HP’s sustainability record speaks for itself.

The company’s scheme has kept 875 million HP ink cartridges, 114 million clothes hangers, and 4.69 billion plastic bottles out of landfills around the world.

In the HP sustainability report, it revealed 82% of original HP ink cartridges contain over 45% post-consumer plastics – such as drinks bottles – and all of its Original HP toner cartridges now contain between 5% and 45% recycled plastic content.

HP is also planning far into the next decade, pledging to help reduce ocean-bound plastic waste that can destroy sealife ecosystems by sourcing ocean-bound plastic and bringing it into its supply chain, where it can be turned into new products.

Already, one million bottles per day are recycled through HP’s closed-loop process. And by the end of 2025, it aims to divert 25,000 metric tons of plastic – equivalent to 1.2 billion single-use plastic water bottles – from entering our planet’s oceans.

How to recycle HP ink cartridges

So how can you take part in the commendable recycling effort? HP makes it easy with a step-by-step guide on its website – and the process is totally free.

Using the website’s form, you can order postage-paid envelopes or labels to return your HP ink and toner cartridges – or Samsung toner cartridges – by post.

Simply sign in to your HP account or register for a new one, click on what product you are recycling. Then select the specifications of the model, including dimensions and ink capacity, alongside the quantity of postage-paid envelopes you need.

Following that, you will have to enter your shipping address and review a summary of the order. The entire process can be completed in well under 15 minutes.

