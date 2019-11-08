Whether you're sending a simple Christmas card to a local friend or a bundle of presents to loved ones on the other side of the world, the last thing anyone wants is for that festive gesture to arrive after the big day.

Advertisement

But never fear, we've compiled all the essential Royal Mail last posting details for both domestic and international mail to make sure everyone has a very Merry Christmas in 2019.

Here's the details you need to know.

Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2019 – UK

Wednesday, 18 December – Standard 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class

Friday, 20 December – Standard 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For, 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48

More like this

Monday, 23 December – Special delivery

International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services

Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East

Friday 7 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America

Monday 10 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand

Friday 14 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, USA

Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden

Monday 17 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

When will the Royal Mail not deliver post?

There’s no delivery or collection service from Christmas Day through to Boxing Day. Normal postal service will start again on Friday, 27th December.

There are no deliveries on New Year’s Day or collections. January 2nd is a bank holiday so there are no deliveries or collections in the country.

Amazon last order dates for Christmas 2020

Saturday, 21st December – free delivery

Sunday, 22nd December – Standard Delivery

Monday, 23rd December – one-day delivery. Orders arrive on Christmas Eve. Prime members get unlimited one-day delivery. Non-Prime members pay £4.99.

Advertisement

Tuesday, 24th December – same day delivery and Prime Now is 2-hour delivery. If you want your order on the same day you have to order by midday. The cut off time may vary depending on the product.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement