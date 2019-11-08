Last Royal Mail UK and international posting dates for Christmas
Make sure your gifts get to their destination on time...
Whether you're sending a simple Christmas card to a local friend or a bundle of presents to loved ones on the other side of the world, the last thing anyone wants is for that festive gesture to arrive after the big day.
But never fear, we've compiled all the essential Royal Mail last posting details for both domestic and international mail to make sure everyone has a very Merry Christmas in 2019.
Here's the details you need to know.
Royal Mail Last Posting Dates 2019 – UK
Wednesday, 18 December – Standard 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class
Friday, 20 December – Standard 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For, 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48
More like this
Monday, 23 December – Special delivery
International Standard, Tracking and Signature Services
Tuesday 4 December – Africa, Middle East
Friday 7 December – Asia, Cyprus, Far East, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)
Saturday 8 December – Caribbean, Central and South America
Monday 10 December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand
Friday 14 December – Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Poland, Canada, USA
Saturday 15 December – Finland, Sweden
Monday 17 December – Austria, Denmark, Iceland, Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
Tuesday 18 December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg
When will the Royal Mail not deliver post?
There’s no delivery or collection service from Christmas Day through to Boxing Day. Normal postal service will start again on Friday, 27th December.
There are no deliveries on New Year’s Day or collections. January 2nd is a bank holiday so there are no deliveries or collections in the country.
Amazon last order dates for Christmas 2020
Saturday, 21st December – free delivery
Sunday, 22nd December – Standard Delivery
Monday, 23rd December – one-day delivery. Orders arrive on Christmas Eve. Prime members get unlimited one-day delivery. Non-Prime members pay £4.99.
Tuesday, 24th December – same day delivery and Prime Now is 2-hour delivery. If you want your order on the same day you have to order by midday. The cut off time may vary depending on the product.