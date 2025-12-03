We're well into November now, meaning that Christmas will be here before you know it.

Ad

From investigating the interests of your Secret Santa to finding the perfect gift for your family members, keeping on top of present admin can feel a little overwhelming.

We're here to help you out with one of the key people on your gift buying list: your best friend.

From card games to premium LEGO® sets, spa treatments and more, we've rounded up the best gifts to help you treat your best friend to a very merry Christmas.

Best friend Christmas gifts at a glance

10 gifts to buy your best friend this Christmas

Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures

Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures. LEGO

Stranger Things fever has well and truly seized the nation in the run-up to the fifth and final season.

If your best friend is a Stranger Things fan, then there's no better gift than the Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Brickheadz figures, which celebrate both the show and the power of friendship.

Buy Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will Figures for £34.99 at LEGO

Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree

Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree LEGO

It's no secret that looking after a bonsai tree is hard work. The LEGO Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree is straightforward to care for, without compromising on aesthetic quality.

This is the ideal set to unlock your best friend's Zen this Christmas, as well as add a pop of colour to their décor.

Buy Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree for £54.99 at LEGO

Tuxedo Cat

Tuxedo Cat LEGO

This one's for the cat lovers in your life. The Tuxedo Cat LEGO set is an immersive and exciting build which once finished, brings anyone's love of animals to the forefront of their home.

Buy Tuxedo Cat for £89.99 at LEGO

Game Boy™

Man inserting a game cartridge into LEGO Game Boy™. LEGO

If you've got a gamer best friend, then we've got you sorted. This new Game Boy™ set from LEGO has been making waves thanks to its authentic details – including Game Paks, buttons and swappable lenticular screens.

This set is an almost 1:1 replica of the original Nintendo Game Boy™ model and comes with a buildable stand.

Buy Game Boy™ for £54.99 at LEGO

Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set

NIKE Dunk LEGO® set. LEGO

The Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set screams Game On. This is a great gift idea for sneakerhead best friends, as it showcases the colour block style of the original Nike shoe with plenty of hidden compartments to store laces for custom colour swaps.

Buy Nike Dunk x LEGO® Set for £89.99 at LEGO

Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

Shelby Cobra 427 S/C. LEGO

If your best friend has an interest that they're very vocal about – like classic cars – then that makes your life a lot easier when Christmas rolls around.

The Shelby Cobra 427 S/C will bring a smile to any car lovers face thanks to the sleek replica bodywork, working steering and authentic interiors.

Buy Shelby Cobra 427 S/C for £139.99 at LEGO

Retro Radio

Retro Radio. LEGO

Christmas gifts for your best friend are easy when your bestie is a music lover. Just look at this Retro Radio LEGO set, a charming replica of a '70s transistor radio.

Plus, thanks to an innovative sound brick, you can turn the dial and hear the music play.

Buy Retro Radio for £89.99 at LEGO

Lava Shell Spa Day with Three Treatments at Bannatyne Health Clubs and Spas

Lava Shell Spa Day. Virgin Experience Days

We've all got that one highly-strung bestie who needs to learn how to chill out – and you can help them do just that by booking them a spa day.

The Lava Shell Spa Day package includes three treatments, choosing between Lava Shell Back Neck and Shoulder Massage, Swedish Back Neck and Shoulder Massage, Tailored Facial Express, Swedish Leg and Scalp Massage, Scalp Massage and Swedish Hand and Arm Massage, or a Lava Shell Leg Massage and Scalp Massage. Whew!

Buy Lava Shell Spa Day with Three Treatments at Bannatyne Health Clubs and Spas for £171 £69.99 (save £101.99 or 59%) at Virgin Experience Days

Oodie Original

Oodie Original in sage. Oodie

Trust us when we say that wearing an Oodie in the colder months is game-changing. With a ToastyTek outer layer, Sherpa fleece lining and an oversized hood, this gift will keep your best friend warm through the winter months.

Buy Oodie Original for £65 £45.50 (save £19.50 or 30%) at Oodie

UNO Show 'em No Mercy Game

UNO Show 'em No Mercy Game. John Lewis

The UNO Show 'em No Mercy Game is a gift for your best friend, but also a gift for you, as you can go head-to-head.

As the title suggests, this game takes UNO to the next level. There are more cards with rougher penalties, and even a Mercy card for when things go too far!

Ad

Buy UNO Show 'em No Mercy Game for £9 at John Lewis