Thus, a port to the Nintendo Switch has been announced (with a new couch co-op feature to boot).

But when will owners of a Switch get to defend rural Italy from the minions of Bisconte Draculó? We'll share all we know about the upcoming port below!

After its release on Steam, Vampire Survivors also dropped on Xbox and then mobile. It's only natural that such a kooky game would drop on the Switch eventually.

And we don't have to wait long. The Nintendo Switch port of Vampire Survivors will drop on the 17th August, 2023.

Can I pre-order Vampire Survivors on Switch?

At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a pre-order option.

However, things might change so keep your eye on the official Vampire Survivors page on the Nintendo store! We'll also update this page if anything changes.

Is there a Vampire Survivors Switch trailer?

There is a trailer to hype you up for this port! It dropped at the Nintendo Direct event this year and you can check it out below!

Happy vampi... we mean, happy monster hunting!

