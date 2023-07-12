Vampire Survivors Switch release date, pre-order and latest news
Grab the award winning roguelike on Switch soon!
Nobody saw it coming. A simple indie game called Vampire Survivors (which doesn't contain any vampires), from a tiny studio called Luca Galante won Best Game award at the BAFTAs this year.
From relative obscurity upon release, to over 30,000 downloads at the start of the year, to the international acclaim it now has, it's been a whirlwind of a year for the game, and for the devs behind it. With such success, it's only natural to want more people to play it. Spread the joy, so to speak.
Thus, a port to the Nintendo Switch has been announced (with a new couch co-op feature to boot).
But when will owners of a Switch get to defend rural Italy from the minions of Bisconte Draculó? We'll share all we know about the upcoming port below!
When is the Vampire Survivors Switch release date?
After its release on Steam, Vampire Survivors also dropped on Xbox and then mobile. It's only natural that such a kooky game would drop on the Switch eventually.
And we don't have to wait long. The Nintendo Switch port of Vampire Survivors will drop on the 17th August, 2023.
Can I pre-order Vampire Survivors on Switch?
At the moment, there doesn't seem to be a pre-order option.
However, things might change so keep your eye on the official Vampire Survivors page on the Nintendo store! We'll also update this page if anything changes.
Is there a Vampire Survivors Switch trailer?
There is a trailer to hype you up for this port! It dropped at the Nintendo Direct event this year and you can check it out below!
Happy vampi... we mean, happy monster hunting!
