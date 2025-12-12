Warhammer and Total War are like bread and butter. They just go together all the time and with any combination of filling you like, and that isn't set to change, as Creative Assembly just announced the next entry in the Total War saga.

Ad

Total War: Warhammer 40K finally takes the strategy franchise to the 40K era of Warhammer, with a bleak, galactic war where "mankind's vast armies battle to protect their crumbling empire."

While details are scarce right now we do have a first look at gameplay and some new additions to the franchise. Here is what we know so far:

Total War: Warhammer 40k does not have a confirmed release date. Therefore, we can speculate that it will arrive in late 2026 or even 2027. The game will release on PC and also be the Total War's debut on consoles with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release. Although, it isn't clear if this will be a simultaneous release between PC and consoles.

We will see more from the game in 2026 so stay tuned for additional details as we update this guide when we hear more from Creative Assembly.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Total War: Warhammer 40k what to expect

Total War: Warhammer 40K is set in the grim dark 40K universe as you go on a crusade, capturing planets, hijacking fleets, and managing your war economy on the road to dominance.

The game gives you control of four iconic factions from the lore, including the Space Marines, Astra Militarum, Orks, and Aeldari, with each one offering their own individual playstyles.

No matter which faction you play, the game's campaigns and battles will offer destructible terrain, diverse biomes, and elite squads and war machines to unleash a variety of abilities that give you the edge in the fight.

One exciting feature for hardcore tabletop fans, is that Total War: Warhammer 40K will allow you to fully customise your faction, a first for Total War. This means you can shape the faction's title, iconography, heraldry, and arcane wargear, defining their traits, tactics, and style.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Game Director, Attila Mohacsi has the following to say after the game's announcement:

"Warhammer 40,000 is a science-fantasy setting without equal. Its galactic scale, iconic factions, and brutal battles have contributed to a universe that gels perfectly with Total War’s DNA. We’ve worked with Games Workshop for over 15 years and can’t wait to continue that partnership with the aim of creating the definitive Warhammer 40,000 strategy experience just like we did with the Total War: Warhammer series."

As mentioned we should see more in 2026, so stay tuned as we update this article in the months to come.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.