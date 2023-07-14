The Forest cheats: Full list of console commands and how to use them
Survive The Forest with these cheats!
We recon The Forest was one of the scariest games of 2018. Continuing the in the tradition of Silent Hill, a parent crashes a vehicle and loses their child in an unfamiliar land. This time the vehicle is a plane, and the creepy place is - you guessed it - a forest.
Eric LeBlanc's journey to find his son and keep himself alive makes for both gripping story and tense gameplay. But it can be pretty challenging. If you're put off by the difficulty (maybe the jump scares are enough) then fear not, we're here to help.
We'll share every cheat code for the game below!
How to use console commands in The Forest
A couple of disclaimers before we dive in... First, if you're on the PlayStation you'll need to hook up a keyboard to input these codes. Secondly, these cheats can really mess up your game! We recommend only using them in a mess-about save.
To put make The Forest cheat-ready, head to Options, then to Gameplay, then toggle Allow Cheats to On. And to activate console commands, type "developermodeon" in the main title screen.
Full list of The Forest cheat codes
Basic Commands
To use these, simply type them into the main menu - not the in-game console.
- ironforest – make structures indestructible
- meatmode – disable cheats
- rawmeatmode – permadeath when you die
- regrowmode – trees grow 10% when you sleep
- woodpaste – resets holes made by cutter
- veganmode – enemies spawn only in caves
- vegetarianmode – enemies spawn only at night
Console Commands
- additem [item id] - Add an item with item ID
- spawnanimal [animal name] - Spawn the animal you type in front of character
- goto [location name/coordinates] - Teleport to coordinates you type
- placebuiltobjects [object id] [quantity] - Place object of the ID you typed
- cavelight [on/off] - Choose light or darkness in cave
- buildermode [on/off] - Turn on/0ff mode
- faststart [on/off] - Skip the opening scene
- godmode [on/off] - Enable/disable God mode
- buildhack [on/off] - Enable/disable buildhack
- cancelallghosts - Remove every blueprint
- addallitems - Add one of each item to inventory
- addallstoryitems -Add one of each story item
- itemhack [on/off] - Enable/disable infinite items
- survival [on/off] - When disabled, hydration and hunger not affected
- speedyrun [on/off ] - Run at high speed
- invisible [on/off] - unaffected by camera effects
- killallenemiesInstantly - kill all enemies in game
- enemies [on/off] - Enables/disables enemy spawns
- terrainrender [on/off] - Enables/terrain rendering
- lightingtimeofdayoverride [off/lighting name] - reset time of day
- forcerain [weather] - Change weather
- cutdowntrees [amount/%] - Change % of trees
- cutgrass [radius] - Cut grass with radius you typed
- pmactivestatelabels [on/off] - show NPC stats
- setstat [stat] [value] - Set player stats
- setskill [skill] [value] - Set player skills
- addclothingid [clothing id] - Add clothing you typed
- killallanimals - Kill all animals
- killclosestanimal - Kill the closest animal
- animals [on/off] - Enable/disable animals
- birds [on/off] - Enable/disable birds
- spawnitem [item id] - Spawn item in front of you
- removeitem [item id] - Remove item you typed from inventory
- spawnanimalquietSpawns - Animal you typed will apear in the nearest trap
- restallenemies - Reset enemy AI
- knockdownclosetenemy - Knock nearest enemy
- killclosestenemy - Kill nearest enemy
- killendboss - Kills final boss
- astar [on/off] - Enables/disable enemy path finding
- spawnregularfamily - Spawn 3-6 cannibals
- spawnpaintedfamily - Spawn 3-6 painted cannibals
- spawnskinnedfamily - Spawn 3-6 masked cannibals
- spawnskinnyfamily - Spawns 2-3 skinny cannibals
- spawnmutant - [mutant id] Spawn amutant you typed
- spawnallpickups - Spawn all items in the map
- checkday - Print the current day on the console log
- advanceday - Skip one day forward
- setcurrentday - [number] Set current date
- timescale - [multiplayer] Slow down/speed up gameplay
- gametimescale - [multiplayer] Change the speed of game stats
- plantallgardens - Plant seeds in all the gardens
- growallgardens - Refill all mud piles in the game
- energyhack - unlimited energy and stamina
- revivelocalplayer - Revive character in multiplayer
- fakehitplayer - Receive a fake hit (no damage)
- setvariationextra [none/jacket] - Remove/add jacket
- placeallghosts - all blueprints in game appear in front of you
- setplayervariation [0/1] - Change skin color
- setplayershirtmat [material id ] - Change character shirt material
- showworldposfor [object id] - reveal where an object is
- hideworldposfor [object id] - Hides object location
- findpassenger [passenger id] - Find passenger with ID you typed
- gototag [tag] - Teleport to tag you typed
- gotoenemy - Teleport to a random enemy
