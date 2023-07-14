We'll share every cheat code for the game below!

How to use console commands in The Forest

A couple of disclaimers before we dive in... First, if you're on the PlayStation you'll need to hook up a keyboard to input these codes. Secondly, these cheats can really mess up your game! We recommend only using them in a mess-about save.

To put make The Forest cheat-ready, head to Options, then to Gameplay, then toggle Allow Cheats to On. And to activate console commands, type "developermodeon" in the main title screen.

Full list of The Forest cheat codes

Basic Commands

To use these, simply type them into the main menu - not the in-game console.

ironforest – make structures indestructible

– make structures indestructible meatmode – disable cheats

– disable cheats rawmeatmode – permadeath when you die

– permadeath when you die regrowmode – trees grow 10% when you sleep

– trees grow 10% when you sleep woodpaste – resets holes made by cutter

– resets holes made by cutter veganmode – enemies spawn only in caves

– enemies spawn only in caves vegetarianmode – enemies spawn only at night

Console Commands

additem [item id] - Add an item with item ID

[item id] - Add an item with item ID spawnanimal [animal name] - Spawn the animal you type in front of character

[animal name] - Spawn the animal you type in front of character goto [location name/coordinates] - Teleport to coordinates you type

[location name/coordinates] - Teleport to coordinates you type placebuiltobjects [object id] [quantity] - Place object of the ID you typed

[object id] [quantity] - Place object of the ID you typed cavelight [on/off] - Choose light or darkness in cave

[on/off] - Choose light or darkness in cave buildermode [on/off] - Turn on/0ff mode

[on/off] - Turn on/0ff mode faststart [on/off] - Skip the opening scene

[on/off] - Skip the opening scene godmode [on/off] - Enable/disable God mode

[on/off] - Enable/disable God mode buildhack [on/off] - Enable/disable buildhack

[on/off] - Enable/disable buildhack cancelallghosts - Remove every blueprint

- Remove every blueprint addallitems - Add one of each item to inventory

- Add one of each item to inventory addallstoryitems -Add one of each story item

-Add one of each story item itemhack [on/off] - Enable/disable infinite items

[on/off] - Enable/disable infinite items survival [on/off] - When disabled, hydration and hunger not affected

[on/off] - When disabled, hydration and hunger not affected speedyrun [on/off ] - Run at high speed

[on/off ] - Run at high speed invisible [on/off] - unaffected by camera effects

[on/off] - unaffected by camera effects killallenemiesInstantly - kill all enemies in game

- kill all enemies in game enemies [on/off] - Enables/disables enemy spawns

[on/off] - Enables/disables enemy spawns terrainrender [on/off] - Enables/terrain rendering

[on/off] - Enables/terrain rendering lightingtimeofdayoverride [off/lighting name] - reset time of day

[off/lighting name] - reset time of day forcerain [weather] - Change weather

[weather] - Change weather cutdowntrees [amount/%] - Change % of trees

[amount/%] - Change % of trees cutgrass [radius] - Cut grass with radius you typed

[radius] - Cut grass with radius you typed pmactivestatelabels [on/off] - show NPC stats

[on/off] - show NPC stats setstat [stat] [value] - Set player stats

[stat] [value] - Set player stats setskill [skill] [value] - Set player skills

[skill] [value] - Set player skills addclothingid [clothing id] - Add clothing you typed

[clothing id] - Add clothing you typed killallanimals - Kill all animals

- Kill all animals killclosestanimal - Kill the closest animal

- Kill the closest animal animals [on/off] - Enable/disable animals

[on/off] - Enable/disable animals birds [on/off] - Enable/disable birds

[on/off] - Enable/disable birds spawnitem [item id] - Spawn item in front of you

[item id] - Spawn item in front of you removeitem [item id] - Remove item you typed from inventory

[item id] - Remove item you typed from inventory spawnanimalquietSpawns - Animal you typed will apear in the nearest trap

- Animal you typed will apear in the nearest trap restallenemies - Reset enemy AI

- Reset enemy AI knockdownclosetenemy - Knock nearest enemy

- Knock nearest enemy killclosestenemy - Kill nearest enemy

- Kill nearest enemy killendboss - Kills final boss

- Kills final boss astar [on/off] - Enables/disable enemy path finding

[on/off] - Enables/disable enemy path finding spawnregularfamily - Spawn 3-6 cannibals

- Spawn 3-6 cannibals spawnpaintedfamily - Spawn 3-6 painted cannibals

- Spawn 3-6 painted cannibals spawnskinnedfamily - Spawn 3-6 masked cannibals

- Spawn 3-6 masked cannibals spawnskinnyfamily - Spawns 2-3 skinny cannibals

- Spawns 2-3 skinny cannibals spawnmutant - [mutant id] Spawn amutant you typed

- [mutant id] Spawn amutant you typed spawnallpickups - Spawn all items in the map

Spawn all items in the map checkday - Print the current day on the console log

- Print the current day on the console log advanceday - Skip one day forward

- Skip one day forward setcurrentday - [number] Set current date

- [number] Set current date timescale - [multiplayer] Slow down/speed up gameplay

- [multiplayer] Slow down/speed up gameplay gametimescale - [multiplayer] Change the speed of game stats

- [multiplayer] Change the speed of game stats plantallgardens - Plant seeds in all the gardens

- Plant seeds in all the gardens growallgardens - Refill all mud piles in the game

- Refill all mud piles in the game energyhack - unlimited energy and stamina

- unlimited energy and stamina revivelocalplayer - Revive character in multiplayer

- Revive character in multiplayer fakehitplayer - Receive a fake hit (no damage)

- Receive a fake hit (no damage) setvariationextra [none/jacket] - Remove/add jacket

[none/jacket] - Remove/add jacket placeallghosts - all blueprints in game appear in front of you

- all blueprints in game appear in front of you setplayervariation [0/1] - Change skin color

[0/1] - Change skin color setplayershirtmat [material id ] - Change character shirt material

[material id ] - Change character shirt material showworldposfor [object id] - reveal where an object is

[object id] - reveal where an object is hideworldposfor [object id] - Hides object location

[object id] - Hides object location findpassenger [passenger id] - Find passenger with ID you typed

[passenger id] - Find passenger with ID you typed gototag [tag] - Teleport to tag you typed

[tag] - Teleport to tag you typed gotoenemy - Teleport to a random enemy

