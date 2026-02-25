As horror fans there’s nothing quite like the release of a brand-new Resident Evil game to set the pulses racing, and PC owners will want to know if their rig matches the Resident Evil Requiem minimum requirements and/or recommended specs.

It’s best to head into PC games knowing if your setup can run a game before you swoop in and buy a copy.

Fortunately, Capcom knows this and has revealed the minimum requirements and recommended PC specs to run Resident Evil 9. They seem about par with other modern releases with detailed visuals, with nothing too surprising being required to play the game.

In fact, you won’t need anything too modern to play the game at recommended specs. Everything listed by Capcom is at least a few years old – especially in the graphics card department.

Keep reading to see what the Resident Evil Requiem PC recommended specs and minimum requirements are. Fingers crossed your PC can match the specifications to run the game!

Resident Evil Requiem PC minimum requirements

Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom Capcom

The Resident Evil Requiem PC minimum requirements are as follows (via Steam):

Operating System – Windows 11 (64bit)

Processor – Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics – GeForce GTX 1660 6GB / Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

DirectX – Version 12

If your PC matches the minimum requirements for Resident Evil Requiem, you should be able to play it no bother, but don’t go expecting to get the highest resolutions or framerates out of it.

You will be able to play it but you’ll likely have to tone down a fair number of its graphics settings.

If you want to get the most out of the game’s modern visuals, you’ll need to make sure your rig matches Resi 9’s recommended specs, at least.

Resident Evil Requiem PC recommended specs

The Resident Evil Requiem PC recommended specs are as follows:

Operating System – Windows 11 (64bit)

Processor – Intel Core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics – GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB / RadeonRX 6600 8GB

DirectX – Version 12

If your PC matches the recommended specs for Resident Evil Requiem, you should be able to play it at a solid resolution and framerate, with (hopefully) zero issues.

Of course, if you’re looking to max out the game’s visuals at 4K resolution with high framerates, you’ll likely need an even more powerful PC than the recommended specs suggest above. This won’t come cheap, as we’re sure the PC gamers reading this are aware.

Now you know whether your PC can run Resident Evil Requiem or not, it’s time to either enjoy the game, upgrade your PC so you can enjoy it, or move on with your life and play another game you can run.

