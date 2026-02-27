After nearly four years since the last main series Pokémon games, the 10th Generation of games has now been confirmed with Pokémon Winds and Waves.

Rumours about the games have been widely circulated over the last year, with details about the games – including the names – leaking in October 2025.

Now, as part of the Pokémon Presents stream to celebrate Pokémon Day, and the series' 30th anniversary, we've had our first look at the new games.

Unsurprisingly, given the title Winds and Waves, the games appear to take place in a tropical island setting, similar to that of Pokémon Sun and Moon.

The player is shown travelling through jungle areas, beaches, marshland, and even what appears to be inside a volcano.

Pokémon Winds and Waves will be the first 10th Generation Pokémon games. The Pokémon Company

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the trailer is the reveal of the three new starter Pokémon: Browt, a Grass-type bird with large, leafy eyebrows; Pombon, a Fire-type dog similar to a Pomeranian; and Gecqua, a Water-type lizard.

We're also shown a short clip of an underwater area filled with various Water-type Pokémon, suggesting that diving will be making a return for the first time since Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, remakes of the Generation 3 Hoenn titles.

Something that is immediately apparent is that the graphical quality of the games appears to be significantly higher than that of Scarlet and Violet, something those games received heavy scrutiny for.

Fans have long been calling upon Game Freak and The Pokémon Company to take longer in the development of their games, so as to ensure better visuals and stronger performance.

Following the negative reception of Scarlet and Violet, and coupling that with the fact these will be the first main series games on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it looks like players may finally be getting what they wanted.

Unfortunately, that wait will be longer than many expected, as the games are currently scheduled to release simultaneously at some point in 2027.

So, good news for Pokémon fans everywhere, unless you're me, who is still waiting for a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game, but c'est la vie.

Pokémon Winds and Waves releases on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

