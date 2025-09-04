But you're not here for that, you're here for TCG, and you can find out everything you need to know about the Pokémon Phantasmal Flames release date and where you can buy it below.

Pokémon Phantasmal Flames will release on Friday 14th November 2025.

Thankfully, Phantasmal Flames is classified as a standard set, rather than a special one, meaning you'll be able to pick it up from a much wider number of stores when it does release.

Basically, if the shop stocks Pokémon cards, you'll probably be able to get your hands on it.

Where to buy Pokémon Phantasmal Flames

Typically, we like to buy from Magic Madhouse when new sets become available, mostly because they have such a wide variety to choose from.

But aside from Magic Madhouse, here are a few great choices for when orders open up:

UK

US

What to expect from Pokémon Phantasmal Flames

At the time of writing, we know that Phantasmal Flames will include over 120 cards and will have a particular focus on Mega Evolutions.

Cards come from a mix of the Inferno X deck available in Japan, as well as the Mega Gengar and Mega Diancie decks.

The star of the show is undoubtedly Mega Charizard X, which has 360 HP and a special move called Inferno X, but we'll also get Mega Gengar, Mega Dragonite ex, and plenty of other new ex cards.

In total, Phantasmal Flames will include six Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, four Pokémon ex, 13 illustration rares, 17 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Trainer and Energy cards and five special illustration rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and Supporters.

