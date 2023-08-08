Described as a "low-pressure world largely devoid of physical, social, and emotional threats", the free-to-play game is a low-key affair that will be perfect for those relaxing days spent inside.

You can design and decorate your living space, befriend the locals and take part in hunting, crafting, cooking and more activities to hone your skills.

Best of all, you'll be able to try it out ahead of its full launch in early access betas.

If you’re ready to settle down with a new cosy online life, you’ll want to learn when the Palia release date is. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Palia release date is scheduled for the Winter 2023, the developer has confirmed.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmed release date for the full release of Palia, but there is a chance you might be able to play the game before its launch thanks to early access beta periods.

Fingers crossed we hear news of a finalised release date before long. We’ll update this page when we do find out.

Can I get early access to Palia?

Palia is in a closed beta period right now on PC, meaning you can get early access to the game ahead of its full release.

To join the closed beta, simply head over to the official website and sign up to create an account or log in if you already have one.

The closed beta began on 2nd August and appears to run until 10th August, so get in quick if you want to give the game a really early go.

On Thursday 10th August, meanwhile, Palia enters into its open beta phase, becoming playable for everyone. Again, simply head to the official site to log in, download and play.

Your progress from the closed and open beta will carry over to the full game - including everything you purchase with real money - and anyone who signs in before 31st October will unlock “a special Kilima Founder’s Windmill Decor in-game item”, according to the FAQ.

Can I pre-order Palia?

You cannot pre-order Palia as it is a free-to-play game. You can play the game early during its open beta phase on PC and wishlist on the Switch eShop, however.

Which consoles and platforms can play Palia?

Palia is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Currently, there’s no sign of Palia appearing on Xbox or PlayStation, so if you do want to play the cosy MMO life sim you’ll have to do so elsewhere.

On PC, Palia is only available to play and download via the game’s official website. As of writing, the game is not on Steam, Epic Games Store or GOG.

Palia gameplay and story details

Described as a "low-pressure world largely devoid of physical, social and emotional threats", your time in Palia will be a cosy one. The free-to-play life sim MMO is promising to be a nice way to unwind after a stressful day.

Along with designing your own home and interacting with other players and NPCs (you can even settle down with a villager), in Palia you can head out on hunting quests, go fishing, cook delicious meals, craft new items and farm crops.

An official blog post explains that "while Palia won’t be entirely free of conflict, combat isn’t the core of the focus". The development team adds that "over time, we’ll have combat-like adventures, but players will be able to opt out of those experiences".

That’s right: over time. As this is a free-to-play MMO, expect Palia to be supported in the months and years ahead with new content and updates. Indeed, the developer explains how the game "has a deep, evolving story that [it] plans on telling (with you!) for years to come".

In terms of story, Palia tells the tale of the Majiri, a purple-skinned race of human-like people living in the idyllic Kilima Village and the return of the ancient humans.

You play as one of these returning ancient humans as they attempt to craft a life and future for humanity back on Palia.

Is there a Palia trailer?

Yes! There’s a Palia cinematic trailer that you can check out below to give an idea of the game’s colourful world:

