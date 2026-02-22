You may have already seen that Xbox has a new CEO, Asha Sharma, and she's pledged not to "flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop".

The news was announced on the Microsoft website, and it's sparked no shortage of passionate discussion among the gaming community.

The fact that Matt Booty, a familiar face to Xbox fans, was promoted to CCO in the same announcement, doesn't seem to have dampened the discourse at all. These are very passionate responses we're seeing from Xbox players.

If you dig a little deeper into the Microsoft announcement blog, you'll find a lengthy statement from Sharma that explains her priorities for Xbox going forward. There's a lot of sense being spoken here, we'd argue.

There are three key priorities that Sharma outlines for her new regime - great games, the return of Xbox, and the future of play. She makes some good points in each section, in this writer's opinion.

Under 'great games', Sharma says, "Everything begins here. We must have great games beloved by players before we do anything. Unforgettable characters, stories that make us feel, innovative game play, and creative excellence.

"We will empower our studios, invest in iconic franchises, and back bold new ideas. We will take risks. We will enter new categories and markets where we can add real value, grounded in what players care about most."

Fans who want bigger exclusives from Xbox, and more frequent outings for their iconic characters like Master Chief, should receive some hope from that statement.

Under 'return of Xbox', Sharma adds, "We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it.

"Gaming now lives across devices, not within the limits of any single piece of hardware. As we expand across PC, mobile, and cloud, Xbox should feel seamless, instant, and worthy of the communities we serve. We will break down barriers so developers can build once and reach players everywhere without compromise."

In this section, fans of Xbox hardware should note keenly that Sharma says "starting with console" before she mentions any other platforms. As much as Xbox has a big cloud business, there's still a core audience that wants an actual Xbox plugged into their TV.

And under future of play, Sharma notes, "To meet the moment, we will invent new business models and new ways to play by leaning into what we already have: iconic teams, characters, and worlds that people love.

"But we will not treat those worlds as static IP to milk and monetize. We will build a shared platform and tools that empower developers and players to create and share their own stories.

"As monetization and AI evolve and influence this future, we will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop. Games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us."

There's no shortage of fear about AI taking game development jobs away from humans, so people in the industry should take some assurance from this promise.

Of course, it's easy to say something, but it's harder to actually achieve it. As this new era of Xbox begins, we wish Sharma all the best. If she can deliver on these promises, we're sure the discourse will change dramatically and she'll be hailed as a hero. Here's hoping that's what happens.

