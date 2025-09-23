It first popped up in 2022, and has racked up millions of downloads across iOS and Android in the years since.

So, when does Madfut 26 come out? Here's what you need to know.

There currently is no confirmed release date for Madfut 26, but we predict that it will launch in first week of October.

This prediction is based on a few things. Firstly, previous Madfut games have launched at the beginning of October, with Madfut 23 on 2nd October followed by Madfut 24 on 4th October.

Secondly, these launches have always come just after the launch of that year's FC game.

With FC 26's full release taking place on 26th September, that would make a Madfut 26 launch a week later, on 3rd October perhaps, fit in nicely with the release timeline of previous years.

There may also be a beta launching the week before, perhaps taking place in the last week of September alongside the full release of FC, but remember to take this with a grain of salt as this is, again, speculation based on last year's release.

As for what the game will contain this year, we don't know yet! The app's creator has been very quiet this year when it comes to announcing new features, so we will simply have to wait and see what they have in store for us in this year's game.

