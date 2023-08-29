Equally, that excitement is something the developers share themselves.

"As a lifelong horror fan, it's been an honour to lead our passionate development team as we create Killing Floor 3," said Tripwire Interactive studio creative director Bryan Wynia, speaking on the announcement.

"We're extremely excited for fans to finally experience the world we've been building."

Tripwire Interactive CEO and co-founder Alan Wilson added: "It's hard to believe that Killing Floor is almost 15 years old now. We've provided free support to the player base all that time, through two incarnations, so now we're beyond excited to start showing you what mayhem the next iteration of the franchise will bring you!"

To help fuel the fandom until the game makes its way to store shelves, here's everything we know about Killing Floor 3, including its expected release date, trailer and how to pre-order the game.

The Killing Floor 3 main title card. Tripwire Interactive

No official release date has been given for Killing Floor 3, with developer Tripwire Interactive simply stating that the game is "coming soon".

A release window of late 2024 has been shared several times online, however, but that's purely speculative.

Looking back at the release dates of the first two titles, we can see that May and November launches took place in 2009 and 2016, respectively.

Killing Floor - 14th May 2009

Killing Floor 2 - 18th November 2016

Potentially, a November date might be on the cards since May is clearly too early. We'll have to wait to find out more information.

Can I pre-order Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor 3 is not yet available for pre-order. Several landing pages across the PlayStation Store, Xbox and Steam are now live, but no price or pre-order options can be accessed at the time of writing.

The price of Killing Floor 3 is yet to be determined either. After spending time in early access at £19.99, Killing Floor 2 was eventually released at an RRP of £29.99. We'd like to think this might indicate that its sequel will be priced the same, though, with the ever-rising cost of development, we feel a £39.99 price point seems more likely. We should get more details in 2024.

Which consoles and platforms can play Killing Floor 3?

Killing Floor in action. Tripwirte Interactive

Killing Floor 3 will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) from launch.

Whether Tripwire Interactive decides to bring the game to Nintendo Switch and last-gen consoles, such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is yet to be determined. Killing Floor 3 utilises Unreal Engine 5 which does support these platforms, after all.

That said, the studio has not previously ported past iterations to the Nintendo platform or last-gen consoles, suggesting next-gen only will be the main focus of Killing Floor 3 for the foreseeable future.

Killing Floor 3 gameplay and story details

Very little gameplay has been shown for Killing Floor 3 so far, with only a few seconds of footage premiered during its reveal at Gamescom 2023 (see further down this page).

The brief clip features one of the enemy's heads (known as ZEDs) being perforated with a knife of some kind before one then smashes through a door and launches itself towards the camera while the player attempts to hold it off with an assault rifle.

A description of Killing Floor 3 has also been uploaded, providing details surrounding the story: "It’s 2091 and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bioengineered monstrosities called ZEDs.

"Now, only the rebel group Nightfall stands between these infernal creations and the future of humanity."

The main gameplay will see you suit up as a Nightfall specialist before joining forces with up to five teammates to battle waves of ZEDs, earn cash, access skills and construct the ultimate arsenal.

Is there a Killing Floor 3 trailer?

The first Killing Floor 3 trailer debuted as part of Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live at Gamescom on 22nd August 2023.

The 79-second trailer opens with an employee logging into a system at a company called Moorcraft, which fans speculate is a rebranding of the Horzine Biotech scientific corporation that was responsible for the original outbreak in Killing Floor.

A ZED creature is then gruesomely ripped apart by machinery before being installed with weapons and armour. The specimen is then raised up to join hundreds of other ZEDs before the trailer cuts to a brief montage of the creatures attacking the player.

Check out the bloody trailer below to get an idea of what the new game will entail:

