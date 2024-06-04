Every character can perform a dodge, no matter if you’re playing as Superman or Tom and Jerry. It also has an extra effect that makes it more than just a quick way of avoiding an attack, so read on to find out how to perform a dodge in MultiVersus.

How to dodge in MultiVersus explained

To dodge in MultiVersus, you simply push Circle if you are playing on a PlayStation and B if you are using an Xbox.

If a dodge is initiated then you will temporarily gain invulnerability, meaning your opponent won’t do any damage when attacking. You’ll know if you’ve been successful as your character will have a white shimmer surrounding them.

More like this

Each character also has a dodge meter below them that measures how long your invulnerability will last. Every time you perform a dodge in a match, the meter will deplete and therefore shorten the length of time you will remain secure from enemy attacks.

But fear not, as the meter can be charged up gradually throughout the fight. To speed the process up, simply start attacking your enemy!

If learning visually is more your thing then we’ve attached a simple but effective video from GamesBlock, who plays through the game's tutorial.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.