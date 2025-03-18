What's included in the celebrations? Read on to find out.

When is the God of War 20th anniversary?

The God of War 20th anniversary is on Saturday 22nd March 2025.

The very first God of War was first released on the PS2 way back on 22nd March 2005 and the series has since gone on to span 10 games across various platforms.

While the anniversary itself will take place on the 22nd March, the various festivities that Sony Santa Monica has planned will largely take place throughout March 2025.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What's planned for God of War 20th anniversary?

Sony Santa Monica has a bunch of different things planned for the 20th anniversary of God of War, as was announced in a recent press release.

First things first, the studio is launching the Dark Odyssey Collection – a free update for God of War Ragnarok that adds some nifty cosmetics into the game.

Inspired by the gold-trimmed skin earned by beating God of War 2 on God Mode difficulty, players will be able to claim skins for Kratos, Atreus and Freya.

In addition, you'll be able to get some armour sets, and weapon and shield appearances all of which can be claimed from any Lost Items chest, or automatically from Valhalla.

Fans will also have plenty of opportunity to celebrate the anniversary outside the game, too.

An exhibition of memorabilia and artwork from current and former Sony Santa Monica developers will take place in Los Angeles from 15th-23rd March.

The studio is also going all out on a new line of merchandise with a Jörmungandr plush, God of War vinyl collection, 20th anniversary t-shirts and anniversary prints.

Perhaps the biggest piece of merch available is a two-volume retrospective book chronicling the history of the series from the early years to the present.

Last but not least, if you haven't tried out the God of War franchise yet, then now is the perfect time to do so.

God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok are heading to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra, and both games will be on sale on Steam and the Epic Games Store until 20th March.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.