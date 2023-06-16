F1 23 soundtrack: Full list of songs in the game
Blast these tunes in your car, but don't get carried away...
When it comes to sports games, there's nothing quite like an epic musical accompaniment. The old Tony Hawk titles provided the soundtrack for a generation, and let's not forget SSX Tricky. You still know the words, right?
Released today, F1 23 boasts a setlist that'll get one foot tapping while the other presses the pedal.
Wondering what tracks are included? We can assure you there are some absolute bangers.
We'll share the complete list below, along with where you can listen to them (outside the game itself).
- FORFEIT - 2hollis
- Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) - 070 Shake
- 757 | 100 gecs
- Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) - Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive
- I Do You - Anna of the North
- 1 Chance - BAYNK ft. DRAMA
- Oi - Catching Flies
- No Reason - The Chemical Brothers
- Speed of Light - DNMO
- Go (Otik Remix) - Flume
- Freefall - Fred V ft. Hamzaa
- Endit - Golden Features ft. Rromarin
- Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) - Hot Chip
- Oceans - J Wax
- Show My Love - JADED
- Alive - Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame
- Don’t Cry - LODATO x Ally Ahern
- All Or Nothing - LoveLeo
- Can’t Let You Go - LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet
- Imoortal - Metrik
- Out Of Control - Nicky Romero, EDX
- Big Boom - Rêve
- Strong - Romy & Fred again..
- Miss The Days - SBTRKT
- Supersonic (My Existence) - Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady
- Everything is Possible - SOLAH
- Adidas & Pearls - Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes
- DNA - Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY
- See The Light - Swedish House Mafia ft Fridayy
- 10:35 - Tiësto x Tate McRae
- We’ve Got A Good Thing Going - Tseba
- If You Like That - Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor
- Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Wet Leg
- Transport God - Whyte Fang
- Used to This - Wilkinson x Issey Cross
Where to listen to the F1 23 soundtrack
Some absolute bops in there, and you can listen to the official playlist on Spotify! Check it out below:
Remember, when you're not gaming - drive safely!
