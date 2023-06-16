Released today, F1 23 boasts a setlist that'll get one foot tapping while the other presses the pedal.

When it comes to sports games, there's nothing quite like an epic musical accompaniment. The old Tony Hawk titles provided the soundtrack for a generation, and let's not forget SSX Tricky. You still know the words, right?

Wondering what tracks are included? We can assure you there are some absolute bangers.

We'll share the complete list below, along with where you can listen to them (outside the game itself).

F1 23 soundtrack: Full list of songs in the game

We'll share the complete song list below!

FORFEIT - 2hollis

Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) - 070 Shake

757 | 100 gecs

Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) - Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive

I Do You - Anna of the North

1 Chance - BAYNK ft. DRAMA

Oi - Catching Flies

No Reason - The Chemical Brothers

Speed of Light - DNMO

Go (Otik Remix) - Flume

Freefall - Fred V ft. Hamzaa

Endit - Golden Features ft. Rromarin

Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) - Hot Chip

Oceans - J Wax

Show My Love - JADED

Alive - Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame

Don’t Cry - LODATO x Ally Ahern

All Or Nothing - LoveLeo

Can’t Let You Go - LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet

Imoortal - Metrik

Out Of Control - Nicky Romero, EDX

Big Boom - Rêve

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Miss The Days - SBTRKT

Supersonic (My Existence) - Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady

Everything is Possible - SOLAH

Adidas & Pearls - Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes

DNA - Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY

See The Light - Swedish House Mafia ft Fridayy

10:35 - Tiësto x Tate McRae

We’ve Got A Good Thing Going - Tseba

If You Like That - Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor

Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) - Wet Leg

Transport God - Whyte Fang

Used to This - Wilkinson x Issey Cross

Where to listen to the F1 23 soundtrack

Some absolute bops in there, and you can listen to the official playlist on Spotify! Check it out below:

Remember, when you're not gaming - drive safely!

