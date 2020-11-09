Apple Black Friday deals: early offers, iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch deals

Between the Apple September event and the release of the iPhone 12, it’s a good time to be an Apple fan – and that’s before we even get to the Black Friday deals.

Advertisement

We really have been treated this year not only with the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, but also bonus SE editions of the Apple Watch and iPhone as well as two new iPads to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

The new Apple iPad Pro 128GB is down to £719.41 already, a drop from £769 – that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. There are also discounts on other versions, but the price drop isn’t quite as much. It’s good news to see discounts on the new iPad already though. The 12.9-Inch, 265GB iPad Pro is also £990.20 down from £1069. iPads aren’t the only good offer around at the moment, AirPods are down to £124.49 in Amazon’s early deals.

There may even be Apple products in the latest offers very soon – Apple is holding a ‘One More Thing’ Event on 10th November, which is said to focus on new Macs with Apple’s own silicon processors, as well as rumoured new AirPods and AirTags. Which is good news for Black Friday deal hunters everywhere, as the older, soon-to-be outdated AirPods and Mac models will likely see pretty substantial price drops.

This year, we also expect to see more online deals across the board due to the lack of footfall in physical stores. Plus, we’re already seeing some early Black Friday deals and seasonal sales from many retailers. Take a look below for some of the best early Apple Black Friday deals we’ve found so far.

Apple is one of the few retailers who don’t hold a Black Friday sale – but there’s still plenty of ways to get hold of the latest iPhone or Apple products.

After all, there are plenty of other retailers that are happy to get involved in the annual bargain bonanza that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, most of them will be selling iPhones, iPads, and all sorts of products – so you’ll just have to look elsewhere for your Apple fix.

Does Apple do Black Friday deals?

Apple doesn’t take part in Black Friday sales through discounts like most retailers – though last year the Apple Store offered a Gift Card worth up to £160 after buying selected products, as well as a free engraving on AirPods bought directly from the store.

Apple deals over Black Friday aren’t necessarily the best ones you’ll see – mainly because Apple abstains from holding its own sale, but if you are keen on a particular product you may strike lucky, Apple AirPods last year were a must-buy for example. This year, given the year we’ve had, it seems retailers want to spread a bit of good cheer with deals on the newest models with iPads discounted already.

Early Apple Black Friday deals 2020

It may not be Black Friday until 27th November, but there are a few Apple deals going right now. You can see our full list of best iPhone 11 deals and best Apple Watch deals pages, but here are the cheapest prices on some of the best Apple products:

Black Friday Apple deals: what to expect in 2020

iPhone deals

Fone House

At long last, the iPhone 12 has been announced and is available to pre-order – though you’d be hard-pressed to find any significant deals on that smartphone. The biggest savings can instead be found on the older models – the iPhone 11, in particular, has had a bit of a price chop:

AirPods deals

AirPods were one of the most sought-after items last Black Friday with discounts across the board, and also saw 20% off on Prime Day earlier this year. However, there’s no need to wait for a sales event for a deal – you can get a discount on AirPods right now:

iPad deals

Apple

It’s been a busy few months for iPad fans, with not one, but two brand new models announced: the iPad 8 and the iPad Air 4. While it’s often the older models rather than the newer releases seeing these deals there’s already discounts on the new iPad Pro:

Apple Watch deals

Apple

The Apple Watch also saw two new releases this year for the first time, with a budget Apple Watch SE also dropping with the expected Apple Watch Series 6. The SE, therefore, can already be bought at some great prices – but the older Series 3 remains enduringly popular too:

Which retailers have Apple Black Friday deals in the UK?

It is likely that Apple will offer a similar promotion this year – but those looking for a discount on an Apple product will have to look elsewhere. Thankfully several other retailers have offered Black Friday discounts on Apple tech in previous years, including the following brands:

How to get the best Apple Black Friday deals

Check the price – Retailers can sneakily raise the prices ahead of Black Friday so the discount seems bigger, so know the true worth of the product you’re buying.

– Retailers can sneakily raise the prices ahead of Black Friday so the discount seems bigger, so know the true worth of the product you’re buying. Look out for bundles – AirPods and even Apple Watches are offered regularly as bundles with mobile phones, so it’s worth checking phone deals if you’re also after a new mobile.

– AirPods and even Apple Watches are offered regularly as bundles with mobile phones, so it’s worth checking phone deals if you’re also after a new mobile. Keep the receipt – Apple’s devices are some of the most sought-after devices on Black Friday, so you may well find a better deal later on.

– Apple’s devices are some of the most sought-after devices on Black Friday, so you may well find a better deal later on. Check our pages – We have dedicated iPhone 11 deals and Apple Watch deals pages, which we will keep regularly updated up to and during Black Friday.

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public – which could make all the difference for popular items such as Apple products.

If you’re specifically looking for an iPhone with a contract, then or Carphone Warehouse are your best bet for cheap monthly prices.

Should I wait for Black Friday for an Apple deal?

It’s a tricky question. The Apple Store may not offer any discounts – but there are plenty of other places to get a cheap iPhone or a budget MacBook on Black Friday.

After their popularity last year, Apple AirPods were always going to be on sale (around the £129 mark) for those who missed out, as well as Apple’s MacBook and iPad family of devices.

The most sought-after products will likely be the new 2020 releases, which include (wait for it) the iPhone 12, iPad 8, iPad Air 4 (we’ve already seen price cuts), and Apple Watch Series 6. This also includes the iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE – which launched at a surprisingly cheap cost – meaning you could get some new Apple tech at ridiculously cost.

Apple

While the new tech will likely see some decent discounts, it will be the older models however that see the biggest savings – expect the now-outdated iPhone 11, iPad Air 3, and iPad 7, for example, to receive the greatest price drops.

Last year also saw some incredible savings on Apple Watches if you don’t mind getting an older model – the Apple Watch Series 3 went as low as £159 on Wowcher.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will the iPhone 12 be on sale for Black Friday?

It took a little longer than usual, but Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 12 – and not one, not two, but four models, namely the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. They’re sure to be one of the most sought-after items this Black Friday – especially if it went on sale.

However, this is sadly quite unlikely. The delayed launch of the iPhone 12 means the smartphone would’ve been on the market for barely a month before Black Friday, hardly enough time to warrant any significant discount.

The iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max especially were delayed until 13th November, barely two weeks before Black Friday – so if demand is high there may be few left in stock by Black Friday.

However, there may still be good deals in terms of bundles – AirPods, Apple Watches, and streaming services are often freebies with new mobiles – just not the huge price drop some will have been hoping for.

If you want to get your iPhone 12 order in early just in case, you can see our iPhone 12 deals.

Last year’s Black Friday Apple deals

Last year AirPods were all the rage and the focus of a price war, with iPhones, MacBooks, and Apple Watches also up for grabs. See below:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red was on Mobiles.co.uk for £33 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

The iPhone XR 128GB was on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months

Wowcher‘s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals included Apple MacBooks, iPads, and earphones. Some of the best deals include a refurbished Apple iPad 3 for £109 instead of £350 and Apple compatible earphones (£11.99 down from £59.99.)

Read more on Black Friday

Feeling some Black Friday fatigue already? No need to worry – we’ve compiled all the very best deals for each retailer into one place. See our Black Friday guides below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.