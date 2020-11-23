When does Strictly 2020 finish? When is the Strictly Come Dancing live final?

Accessibility Links

As we approach the back-end of the hotly contested competition, here's everything you need to know about Strictly's 2020 live final.

Tess Daly

On Sunday night, Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after losing to EastEnders’ Maisie Smith in the dance-off.

With seven couples remaining, the competition is officially heating up with the hotly contested live final just weeks away – but when exactly will it take place?

This year’s series is slightly shorter due to the ongoing pandemic – however as Strictly began a bit later than usual, the show is on track to finish around the same time as it does every year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final.

When will Strictly 2020 finish?

There are still four more weeks of Strictly to go before the long-running dance competition crowns its 2020 winner, with seven couples still left in the competition.

While the BBC has not yet revealed too much about the shows to come, we know that Week Seven will be Musicals Week, with the remaining contestants taking on some of the West End’s biggest shows before theatre star Marisha Wallace performs on the Results Show.

The series is slightly shorter this year, spanning nine weeks instead of the usual 13 and coming to an end on 19th December.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing live final?

According to the BBC, the Strictly 2020 final will take place on Saturday 19th December, with four couples battling it out for the Glitterball Trophy.

In November, The Mirror reported that five couples would be competing in the final – however, the BBC has confirmed that following the departure of Nicola Adams, who left the competition after her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for COVID-19, there will be just four celebs in the final.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday at 7:15pm and Sunday at 7:25pm.

